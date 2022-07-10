I went to zoo camp last week.
With the call of the orangutan – “ow, ow, ow” – as our cry, 21 kids in animal hats and I explored the wilderness of the El Paso Zoo and met its residents.
I pretended to help but mostly just moved strategically from one shady spot to the next, hauling the water supply to kids and then kids to the bathroom. I also became skilled at counting 21 darting heads.
One of our kids has special needs, so the zoo had asked us to tag along. My wife and I swapped days, and I tapped into my inner child from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and Wednesday.
We learned life lessons at the elephant paddock – “You don’t want to be in there with an elephant in a bad mood” and “That wire is electric so don’t touch it” – as well as lots of animal facts.
Did you know Savannah, the zoo’s resident elephant, is 70 years old and more than 8,000 pounds? At the zoo’s commissary, where special diets are prepared for all the zoo’s residents, we learned Savannah loves marshmallows as a treat. And for the zoo’s hogs, Jell-O helps the medicine go down.
Giraffes have tongues that are 21 inches long, and the zoo’s rockin’ radiated tortoises are named AC and DC.
A group of tigers is called an ambush or streak. I had no idea. And, even cooler, tigers have eye-like markings on the backs of their ears, making them look like they are always watching potential threats. Some farmers in India have used the trick against the tigers by wearing masks on the back of their heads to prevent attacks.
I wish I could say I’m now smarter than a fifth grader, but I still have a lot to learn.
I gave the zoo director, Joe Montisano, a call after my last day of camp to talk about what’s next at the zoo.
The penguin exhibit is under construction and scheduled to open next spring or early summer, he said.
In the meantime, the zoo’s future tux-wearing residents are being assembled and prepped. The two penguins that will be bred have been matched and are dating.
The pair will join other Magellanic penguins at the zoo when the exhibit is ready. It will have a capacity for about 30 animals. The $5.2 million project is funded by the 2012 quality of life bond initiative.
The zoo also has plans for a Komodo dragon exhibit, but it will probably be a couple of years before that plan materializes.
More immediately, the zoo is launching “5 After 5,” extending its hours to 8 p.m. every Saturday this month. Admission after 5 p.m. will be reduced to $5. The zoo has more information on its Facebook page.
And, lastly, a quick tip: The annual El Paso Zoo Society memberships include free admission to the zoo and pay for themselves quickly, especially if you have a family.
