Erin Brooks O’Rourke passed away December 20th in El Paso, Texas. She was born here on July 1st, 1980 to Pat and Melissa O’Rourke. We called her Bear.
She loved music, often traveling the neighborhood where we grew up with her Walkman on full volume, singing at the top of her lungs, which helped our mom track her down in the days before GPS and cellphones. She loved to laugh and to joke and had impeccable comedic timing. Her “microchips” routine and her free form scatological word association could break the saddest man into a smile.
She loved traveling with her family on vacations, especially if a beach was involved. She could lose herself in the waves for hours. She was also a gifted athlete, playing tennis for El Paso High from which she would graduate in 1999. She and her family were proud of the many medals she won in Special Olympics competitions in El Paso and New Mexico.
She was a champion of the bullied, having endured so much of it growing up as a special needs child. This gave her more than her share of challenges, but it never closed her heart to others. It instead contributed to her extraordinary powers of empathy and compassion. She never met a stranger, nor would she look up to, or down on, anyone. An underdog through and through, she recognized no station or title or hierarchy. If you were good to people, that was good enough for her.
In addition to the lives she changed, the smiles, laughs and hugs she bestowed on almost everyone she met, the poetry she left us will be her enduring legacy. The way she could describe the world, her feelings, and most importantly, the love that is all around us, is something we will always cherish.
