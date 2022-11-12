I am truly honored to have been re-elected by you and our community to another term in the Texas Senate for District 29. I greatly appreciate your participation in this election. Our democracy is stronger and works better when you vote. I’m also very thankful for your trust in me to continue to be your voice and fighter in the Senate. I will continue to work every day to keep earning your vote of confidence.
Senate District 29 is a big and beautiful district encompassing the Trans-Pecos Region in Far West Texas, including Brewster, Culberson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Presidio, Pecos, and Reeves Counties. The district has numerous gems and assets like Fort Bliss, several ports of entry, scenic mountains, Wyler Aerial Tramway, Big Bend, Balmorhea State Park, Fort Davis, McDonald Observatory, Marfa, UTEP, Sul Ross State University, Texas Tech University Health Science Center El Paso, and everything in between. Our district has over 300 miles of the Texas-Mexico Border, both urban and rural communities, with diverse interests and hardworking people. It’s an honor of a lifetime to represent our region and its people in the Texas Senate.
With the elections behind us, we must come together to govern boldly & deliver solutions to our most pressing challenges. Next legislative session, we need to deliver economic security to working families, including property tax relief, better healthcare closer to home, access to clean water, strengthening our public schools and supporting our teachers, keeping our kids & communities safe from gun violence, supporting Texas energy security to drive down energy costs and ensure the lights stay on, and creating good paying jobs.
I look forward to continuing to work to make El Paso and Far West Texas the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I truly believe our best days are ahead of us, and there is no challenge we can’t meet.
