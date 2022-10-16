WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s efforts to bolster domestic manufacturing are coming under diplomatic fire from key allies, with European governments accusing his administration of undercutting the trans-Atlantic alliance with “Made in America” policies that threaten their economies.
The objections center on policies included in the Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to make the United States less reliant on foreign suppliers by providing financial incentives to locate factories and produce goods in the United States, including electric vehicles.
“We are having concerns that a number of the provisions are discriminatory against EU companies, which of course obviously is a problem for us,” Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Union’s commissioner for trade, said Thursday.
Dombrovskis said that he and other European officials would be directing their concerns to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, whose agency is responsible for implementing much of the law, along with Katherine Tai, the U. S. trade representative, and Gina Raimondo, the commerce secretary.
In a meeting with Dombrovskis on Thursday, Tai “shared her view that seriously combating the climate crisis will require increased investments in clean energy technologies,” the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in a statement. Both Tai and Dombrovskis “asked their teams to increase engagement” on the issue.
European officials are discussing whether to contest the law at the World Trade Organization, which could be time-consuming and fruitless, or to formally raise the matter through the Trade and Technology Council that was formed last year.
The crux of the international fight centers on more than $50 billion in tax credits to entice Americans to buy electric vehicles. The law restricts the credit to vehicles that are assembled in North America. It also has strict requirements surrounding the components that go into powering electric vehicles, including batteries and the critical minerals that are used to make them. That is creating new incentives for battery makers to build recycling and production facilities in the United States.
Foreign companies that manufacture cars and car parts in the United States can also qualify for the credit. But some foreign carmakers, particularly those from Asia, tend to import more components for electric vehicles from outside the United States, meaning that fewer of their models qualify.
Asian allies have also expressed concerns about the law.
A Treasury Department spokesperson declined to comment on how Yellen responded to the complaints of her European counterparts this week.
