Puscifer, the vaudevillian experimental rock band led by Tool and A Perfect Circle frontman Maynard James Keenan is set to perform at the Abraham Chavez Theatre Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:30pm with special guests Night Club.
Keenan, whose music with his other bands is known for its complex, ruminative qualities, has said in various press releases that Puscifer is “an island for of misfit ideas who've found no home with Tool, A Perfect Circle, or (his wine company) Caduceus.”
Subsequently, Puscifer is home to Keenan’s more eccentric and frequently humorous musical endeavors.
Puscifer’s latest LP, 2020’s aptly named “Existential Reckoning,” is some of the band’s most straightforward and focused material yet, written and recorded both prior to and during the lockdowns of 2020.
Rounding out the trio is singer Carina Round and producer Mat Mitchell, both of whom contribute in a variety of multi-instrumental manners and have become full-time contributing members in recent years.
“It's just kind of an organic process,” Mitchell said of the impetus for the band’s newer material. “Where we're at in our own headspace and where we're at in the world. There's no there's never really a discussion of, ‘Hey, let's make this dark,’ but it's just kind of reacting to the world and reacting to our environments at the time.”
Mitchell’s collaboration with Keenan goes way beyond Puscifer’s inner circles.
Mitchell has engineered Keenan’s vocal recordings with Tool and A Perfect Circle, in addition to full-time recording and touring membership in Puscifer.
“When I'm on tour, I’m writing all the time, at least sketches of things,” Mitchell said of how his contributions to the band typically start. “So then we just fill folders full of sketches and then we'll see kind of which things Keenan gravitates toward and then work on those. Occasionally some of his references are a little more obscure, and Maynard will say, like ‘I really want this kind of emotion’ or, ‘Watch this film’ or, you know, ‘get inspiration by this thing.’”
Mitchell is no stranger to El Paso, having spent time here as a recording engineer at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo during various recording sessions with the band Ministry – featuring former El Pasoan Al Jourgensen.
“It's such a high-end studio,” Mitchell said of Sonic Ranch. “And the environment is really where the magic is. It's a very similar kind of thing to what Maynard has out of his place (in Arizona), where you've got an environment that pulls you out of your day-to-day. Kind of like being disconnected where you can't have these distractions because you're kind of out in the middle of nowhere.”
The band’s core trio is being joined on the road by bassist Greg Edwards (most known for his longtime membership in the band Failure) and drummer Gunnar Olsen, both of whom participated in the recording of Existential Reckoning.
Olsen is partially filling in for drummer Sarah Jones, who played drums on most of Existential Reckoning and is on tour drumming for a slightly different artist – Harry Styles.
“She’s an incredible, incredible drummer,” Keenan recently told the Dallas Observer. “At some point I want to tour with Sarah, but I think the only way to do that is going to be to break Harry Styles’ legs.”
