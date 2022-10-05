Forget what we said a few days ago about the Pitbull audience; this has been the loudest crowd of the year so far.
On Tuesday night, Gen Z indie pop sensations Wallows made its El Paso debut at the Abraham Chavez Theatre before a 2,300-person crowd, which incredibly, sold out months ahead of the concert itself.
The group fronted by singer/guitarist Dylan Minnette and guitarist/singer Braedon Lemaster has technically been around, under various names, for about a decade.
The band, who have been together since they were teenagers, did not settle on the name Wallows until 2017 and subsequently released its debut LP Nothing Happens in 2019.
Wallows’ stop in El Paso was facilitated by their route to the Austin City Limits festival this weekend.
The crowd was thrilled and humbled by Wallows playing in El Paso as most groups skip the Sun City.
This was a sentiment repeated by several people in the audience, who are typically forced to travel to see this kind of indie pop/rock live in concert.
It’s appropriate to call Wallows’ sharp rise in fame over the past three years a phenomenon, as like many artists that have become heroes to the Zoomer generation, they have done it effectively without radio airplay, utilizing social media and streaming services to reach their audience.
In many ways there’s an advantage to this, especially in one’s ability to appreciate their whole body of work as opposed to one or two radio singles per LP.
From set opener “Hard to Believe” to standout “Hurts Me,” and the band’s closing hit “Are You Bored Yet?” the audience shrieked at the intro of nearly every song.
Not because every song was a “hit” per se, but because the modern method of music consumption leads to a more throughout appreciation of an artist if one is even slightly attracted to their music.
At one point during the show drummer Cole Preston addressed the audience and marveled at “the size of the room” while Lemasters commented on “the multiple levels” of the Abraham Chavez Theatre.
Preston asked the audience “How many of you are seeing Wallows for the first time tonight?”
He was greeted by a rapturous roar from the majority of attendees.
“That’s … a lot of you,” Preston responded. “Well, it’s great to play in El Paso for the first time, especially since we rarely get to play a place this cool.”
Lemaster and Minette were extraordinarily humble in their on-stage addressing of the audience, constantly thanking the audience for choosing to spend their nights with Wallows.
Lemaster’s on-stage mannerisms and hairstyle recalled a young Rick Danko from The Band, who constantly looked into and interacted with the audience without pontificating.
Going as far to take an audience request as part of the encore as a birthday present to said audience member, and even wished a different audience member named Sarah a happy birthday – unprompted!
Openers Empath were a distinctly Gen Z-oriented band, veering between ‘80s-style synth-driven pop flair, Deafheaven-like blasts of fury, and ‘70s moustaches and hairstyles. The crowd approved.
Gen Z’s enthusiasm for live music recalls previous generations in their early 20s, and thanks to the glory of the internet, they have been able to crib the best elements of previous generations and incorporating them into their own styles.
The free spirit of the Baby Boomers, the pastels of Gen X, and the philosophical naval-gazing ennui of millenials.
Yes, a large portion of the audience filmed the show with their phones, but not nearly as many as the young millennials would have at the peak of their concert-going years.
The enthusiasm and spirit of the young crowd, there was probably no one over 25, other than a few parents and news broadcasters, puts the recent lackadaisical millenial crowds at shows like Modest Mouse to shame.
Live a little, dance a lot. Gen Z does, and they certainly did on Tuesday. They better keep it up.
