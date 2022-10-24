Rock theatrics are a risky endeavor.
Overloading a stage show with production and bells and whistles risks detracting from the mission at hand: channeling the passion and energy of the songs being performed into the bodies and souls of the audience.
Historically, the incorporation of theatrics was a gradual one; Pink Floyd’s massive circular video screen in 1973, Blue Öyster Cult’s laser-driven madness in 1977, Iron Maiden’s flag-waving house of horrors in 1986, and so on.
It’s easy, and common, for contemporary artists to lapse into theatrics, given the relative ease of ability to do using modern technology. But in the age of where everything can be documented on a cell phone and shared to the web,
it almost diminishes the need to be theatrical, which is to heighten the immediate experience. Not to mention, one wrong move and theatrics can become unintentionally hilarious, at the expense of the music.
However, if hilarity is a goal, then theatrics are a go.
Puscifer, the vaudevillian electro-rock band led by Tool and A Perfect Circle frontman Maynard James Keenan played to a small, half-full but loud crowd at the Abraham Chavez Theatre Friday night.
The stage setup featured a large set of scaffolding above and around the drums at the back of the stage, flanked by two semi-transparent screens.
When the band first emerged, the five musicians were stationed at the back of the stage as well, aligned with the drums. It’s a Maynard James Keenan tradition to stand as far away from the audience as possible.
His acclaimed, and often divisive, performances with Tool and A Perfect Circle usually feature him standing at the back of the stage for the entirety of the performance and occasionally have him facing away from the audience completely.
Keenan has a long history of combating typical rock ‘n’ roll cliches, in particular those that hold a frontman up as a sort of “greater being” on stage.
After the first song on Friday, Keenan spent a solid amount of time at the front of the stage, and ironically it felt a little awkward seeing him so kinetic in such a non-aggressive manner.
However, this is Puscifer, and things were a little oblique at first, and a lot oblique later.
The audience was, as expected at a Keenan-related concert, a fun mixed bag of personalities. It’s hard to find common ground between those who have read “A Confederacy of Dunces” and those who have seen Megadeth more than four times, but here they were - equal parts dress shirts and dreadlocks.
The band emerged after a video of Keenan, donning typical wig and lipstick for Puscifer, humorously extolled the virtues of Spam and denounced usage of cell phones in concert, saying that those who violated the policy would be thrown into meat grinders as part of Spam’s “extra spiciness.”
Keenan introduced himself to the audience as “Agent Dick Merkin,” in a far more jittery and awkward version of himself than the one that fronts his other two bands, and introduced the band: special agent Carina Round on vocals, special agent Mat Mitchell on guitar, keys and the like, special agent Gunnar Olsen on drums (who was filling in for the band’s studio drummer Sarah Jones who is on tour with Harry Styles), and special agent Greg Edwards on bass. All members of the band wore matching men-in-black-like suits and sunglasses.
Throughout the performance, the band was joined by three actors/dancers, who at first matched the group’s attire, playing agents looking for alien activity.
Given the tour’s name – Let the Probing Continue – the night was fittingly extraterrestrial-themed.
After the show’s intermission, during which Keenan re-emerged as the beige-suited drunkard “Billy D,” the actors re-emerged in full alien garb, complete with masks and lightsaber-like ‘probing’ devices. Ridiculous.
During the third song, one of the actors emerged in the front row dressed as an obnoxious fan filming the concert with their phone and was promptly hoisted up on stage and presumably thrown into a meat grinder by the other agents as Keenan and the audience chanted “SPAM! SPAM! SPAM!” A little heavy-handed, but still pretty funny.
Round ended up being the real MVP of the night. Her physicality is captivating, beyond her exquisite voice. Watching Keenan literally run around in circles is one silly thing but seeing Round join him makes the whole thing work.
She doubled vocal duties by playing occasional guitar and keyboards, but her stage presence was part of the evening’s theatricality.
She and Keenan would go from singing at the front of the stage to ascending the scaffolding and singing from the back of the top of the set, which I’m sure was Keenan’s preferred place of performance. The entire scaffolding set would light up, like fluorescent tubes, while the screens would play footage of astronomical phenomena like comets, solar flares, and aurorae.
The disparate characteristics of Puscifer are remarkable, as when one listens to their music completely out of context, it simply feels like dark, agitated electronic rock music – a more eccentric version of the mood Keenan is channeling on his other two bands – but the band’s aesthetic presentation is one of complete farce. The have an album called ‘V’ is for Vagina for God’s sake.
The farcical elements contrast the moodiness well.
If this performance had been completely serious, it would have been boring. The music is interesting, and frankly more adventurous than the most recent Tool album, but the stage show both added and subverted one’s expectations of the music.
There was one moment where Keenan and Round were singing while the aliens attempted to “probe” Keenan, leading to a Benny Hill-like chase sequence on-stage, making many in the audience burst out laughing involuntarily.
Another moment featured the men in black actors dancing in relative sync and were joined by Round who out-danced everyone, only for Keenan to awkwardly attempt to join them, to the men in black’s frustrations.
Prior to the final song, Keenan broke character and allowed the audience to “pull out your stupid phones” and document the final song if they wished.
A little disappointing but given how negatively people have reacted to Keenan’s previous no-phones policies, it makes sense why he would do it.
Still, it felt uncharacteristic of him.
Goofiness turned to ridiculousness, and ridiculousness is hypnotizing.
Given Puscifer’s supposed extraterrestrial origins, the crushing seriousness of Keenan’s other bands, and the typical seriousness of metal fans, that hypnotic goofiness was the perfect antidote.
