Ron Stallworth
Author, "Black Klansman: A Memoir"

WHAT I'M READING:
"The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story," by Nikole Hannah-Jones.

Genre: Black & African American History, Poetry

WHAT IT'S ABOUT:
The book provides a thorough explanation of the founding of America with slavery at the forefront of that creation.

WHY I'M LOVING IT:
It makes for compelling reading.

WHAT'S NEXT:
"Bundini: Don't Believe The Hype," by Todd Snyder
