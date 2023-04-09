Cannabis Anniversary New Mexico

A store worker shows off his shirt at the Ultra Health medical cannabis dispensary.

 Cedar Attanasio

SANTA FE, N.M. — Recreational cannabis consumers bought just over $300 million in pot in New Mexico since sales without a prescription were legalized a year ago, the state cannabis control division said last week.

