THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: SAMANTHA CASTRO, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by A’Kiesha Soliman, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 18th day of March, 2022, against SAMANTHA CASTRO, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM1587 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JUAN ENRIQUE CASTRO AKA JUAN CARLOS CASTRO Date of Birth: 03/15/2022 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 14th day of June, 2022.
A’Kiesha Soliman
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
___________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JOHNATHAN MATOS, Respondent,, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 10th day of December, 2021, against JOHNATHAN MATOS, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM7095 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of AYDEN BATCHELOR, NATHAN BATCHELOR, BRYCE BATCHELOR and WYNTER LYNN BARCHELOR,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: AYDEN BATCHELOR Date of Birth: 08/23/2012 Place of Birth: New Mexico
Child’s Name: NATHAN BATCHELOR Date of Birth: 11/06/2011 Place of Birth: New Mexico
Child’s Name: BRYCE BATCHELOR Date of Birth 01/04/2014 Place of Birth: New Mexico
Child’s Name: WYNTER LYNN BATCHELOR Date of Birth: 10/22/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 30th
Day of June, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
___________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and third supplemental petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ANGEL LOZANO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Third Supplemental Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of a Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s Sandra Dorado and Sal Dorado’s, said Third Supplemental Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Richard Deck
On this the 26th day of April 2022 in this case numbered 2019DCM4176 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Interest of a child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Third Supplemental Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of a Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Ayden Jesus Noriega Date of Birth: February 20, 2019
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at office in El Paso, Texas, on this the 22nd day of June, 2022.
Richard Deck
Attorney at Law
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, Texas 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
___________________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 22nd day of April, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Mack Brooks, LLC, Plaintiff, and City of El Paso, Intervenor, vs. Carlos Solis and Patricia Diaz, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DTX0121, Docket No. 2022-SO-05085, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2022, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Carlos Solis and Patricia Diaz in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
18 SUNSET VIEW #4 LOT 24 (5973.27 SQ FT); AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS LOT 24, BLOCK 18, SUNSET VIEW UNIT FOUR SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLATE THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 79, PAGE 98, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS:
STREET ADDRESS: 241 NORTHBROOK CT. EL PASO, TEXAS 79932
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): S81499901802400.
Levied on the 7th day of June, 2022, as the property of Carlos Solis and Patricia Diaz to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Three Thousand Twenty-Four and 46/100 Dollars ($33,024.46), plus a further sum of $356.00 for costs of suit as manifest from the itemized Bill of Costs together with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Mack Brooks, LLC, and City of El Paso, Intervenor.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE EXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
___________________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHEIRFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th District Court of El Paso County on the 2nd day of June, 2022, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, City of El Paso, Intervenor, vs. Arturo Fabian Sanchez, ET, AL, Hilda G. Sanchez, Julio Pinon and Irene L. Pinon, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2021DCV3402, Docket No. 2022-SO-05513, and to me as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2022, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, Between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Arturo Fabian Sanchez, Hilda G. Sanchez, Julio Pinon and Irene L. Pinon, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: S533000007016B0; S533000007016A0 BEING THOSE TWO TRACTS WITH TAX ACCOUNTS S533000007016B0 AND S533000007016A0, DESCRIBED AS TRACTS 16 A THROUGH 16D, SOCORRO GRANT, EL PASO, TEXAS, AS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN WARRANTY DEED WITH VENDOR’S LIEN RECORDED IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, UNDER DOCUMENT NO. 99054682 AND 99070214, EXCLUDING THE RESERVATIONS REFERENCED THEREIN, COMMONLY KNOWN AS 9977 ALAMEDA AND 9987 ALAMEDA, EL PASO, TX 79927
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 9977 and 9987 ALAMEDA, EL PASO, TX 79927
Property of Arturo Fabian Sanchez, Hilda G. Sanchez, Julio Pinon and Irene L. Pinon, will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Forty-Six Thousand Eight Hundred Fifteen and 34/100 Dollars ($46,815.34),with interest, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC, and City of El Paso.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE, THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
NOTICE TO PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, Lee and Turner Self Storage which is located at 3600 Lee Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936 will hold a public auction of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The sale will be held on 7/25/2022 at 10:00 AM at Lee and Turner Self Storage, 3600 Lee Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property being sold includes contents in space(s) of the tenant(s) listed below, with brief description of contents in space(s).
Unit #B117-DONNA NAVARRO Plastic bins, grandfather clock, boxes, bags, fence, bed frame, Toys, dresser, table, toolbox
Unit #C144 – JOSE LEON CAMARENA Rims, tires, tent, ramps, lights, box, ext. cords
Unit #D130- LUIS PEARSON Heating & cooling materials, office chairs, tires, canopies, boxes, dolly, scaffolding
___________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.
Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 2900 N. Lee Trevino El Paso, TX 79936 490 N. Kenazo Ave Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 North Loop Dr., El Paso TX 79927, 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
Bidding will open July 10th at 10:00 AM and conclude July 27th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
B53 LETICIA DE SANTOS D12 JENNIFER OCHOA D25 SEAN KILKENNY E09 JOHANN ERLENDSSN E11 BEATRICE SERVANTEZ E37 MANUEL ARRIOLA F05 ESTEBAN IBARRA 817 ALMA TERRAZAS 715 BRANDO GRAY 426 KIM ANDEAN BERRY 1061 JEFFREY TOMKINS 1034 JACOBO GUTIERREZ 819 FELIX ORTEGA 802 MICHAEL GARCIA 758 ENRIQUE HERNANDEZ 211 RWANDA PEREZ 268 OFELIA HASTINGS 271 ERNESTO VALDEZ
272 RAQUE VALENZUELA 739 NATALIE LOWRY
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, etc. unless otherwise noted below.
___________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code Law. The Sale will take place at Patriot Freeway Self Storage, 5200 Marcus Uribe, El Paso, TX 79934 online on www.selfstorageauction.com. The auction will start on July 30th, 2022 and end at 11:00 am on July 30th, 2022, or Thereafter. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Cleanup & removal deposit is required. If bidder does not pay in allotted time, the property will go the 2nd highest bidder. Payment will be accepted only at the facility on Patriot Freeway Self Storage proceeding the end of the on-line auction. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. All units include household items & misc. items unless otherwise noted: ARMANDO BARRON, MICHAEL BARRON, CHRISTIAN BENITEZ, MICHAEL L DEMORE, TERESA FULTZ, SARAHI B. MUNIZ, CELIA STEVENSON, CECILIA RODRIGUEZ, ANNE JENELLE C. DEPANO, CHRIS VAUGHNS, Tenants have the right to redeem the contents at any time prior to the Sale. The public is invited to attend.
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID
Sealed proposals for construction of Bid 77-22 Sunset Reservoir No.1 Rehabilitation, will be received by the City
of El Paso Water Utilities - Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until August 4th, 2022, 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid Opening will occur at 2:00 p.m. and bids will be publicly opened and read aloud via the “GoToMeeting” format noted at the end of this Section 00020.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
The Project scope and summary includes the structural repair of existing reinforced concrete elements such as concrete beams, slabs, and columns inside the Sunset Reservoir No.1. The repairs include sealing of cracks through various methods such as crack routing and sealing depending on the location (overhead, vertical or horizontal) and the widths. The repairs also include the patching of minor to moderate spalls with and without exposed reinforcement. Additionally, expansion joints and non-moving joints along the roof and floor of the reservoir will be replaced. The repaired surfaces of the top slab will be coated with a UV resistant coating. The inside of the reservoir as well as the main concrete beams, walls and roof slab soffit will receive the installation of carbon fiber laminates (FRP). The concrete columns and stairs will be coated. The reservoir will be disinfected prior to filling it up. Contractor shall follow confined space requirements as specified in Section 00800, Article 1. The Work at the Sunset Reservoir No.1 will include but not be limited to the following: Approximately 1,370 linear feet of Concrete Repairs such as sealing cracks up to ¼ in width in concrete walls, and approximately 2,480 linear feet in slabs and in horizontal and overhead surfaces complete in place including all materials, tools, labor, and surface preparation. Approximately 100 linear feet of Crack injection in concrete walls and slabs complete in place including all materials, tools, labor, incidentals, and surface preparations. Approximately 500 square feet of Repair of spalls on vertical and horizontal surfaces of concrete with and without exposed reinforcement complete in place including all materials, labor, tools, incidentals, and surface preparation. Approximately 200 linear feet of concrete spall repairs with exposed reinforcement in the top and bottom slab of the reservoir complete in place including all materials, tools, labor, incidentals, and surface preparation. Replacing approximately 1360 linear feet of existing expansion joints at the reservoir slabs and walls complete in place including all materials, tools, labor, incidentals, and surface preparation. Replacing approximately 2,500 linear feet of existing floor joints at slabs complete in place including all materials, tools, labor, incidentals, and surface preparation. Approximately 88,100 square feet of application of carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) on concrete structural members such as concrete walls, floors, slabs, and concrete beams as shown on the drawings and specified herein complete in place including all materials, labor, tools, and incidentals. Approximately 28,220 square feet of Ultraviolet resistant coating over carbon fiber reinforced polymer along the exterior top roof slab including all materials, labor, tools, and incidentals including surface preparation. Replacing existing steel pedestrian handrail at the tank entrance stairs with new steel rail coated with NSF61 approved coating including all components and appurtenances, labor, tools, materials, and incidentals. Cleaning and coating existing steel bearing plates with NSF61 approved coating including all components and appurtenances, labor, tools, materials, and incidentals. Cleaning and coating existing concrete columns and stairs with NSF61 approved coating after concrete repairs have been completed, including all components and appurtenances, labor, tools, materials, and incidentals. Disinfecting and testing interior of reservoir including all components and appurtenances, labor, tools, materials, and incidentals.
PRE-BID MEETING will be held at 2:00 P.M., (MST), July 14, 2022 via a conference call (see link in the bid package).
Each Bid shall be submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders and be accompanied by a Bid Security in the amount of five percent of the bid amount. Bid documents must be downloaded from the internet at www.epwater.org under the Home / Business Center / Purchasing Overview / Bids sections.
The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
___________________________________________________________
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID
Sealed proposals for construction of Bid 84-22 Energy Management Mater Plan WW Systems will be received by the City of El Paso Water Utilities - Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until August 8th, 2022, 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid Opening will occur at 2:00 p.m. and bids will be publicly opened and read aloud via the “GoToMeeting” format noted at the end of this Section 00020.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
Furnish and install power monitoring equipment for the equipment and loads described herein and as shown on the drawings at the Fred Hervey, Haskell, and Hickerson Wastewater Treatment Plants.
Furnish and install a power monitoring data and visualization systems including servers, networking equipment and existing network modifications.
Provide basic and advanced training to enable El Paso Water’s staff to operate, customize, modify, and expand the power monitoring data management and visualization systems.
Electrical and SCADA modifications and installations to fully install and commission the power monitoring sytems.
Completed O&M and training manuals for all components for each power monitoring system.
Provide network security gateway equipment for installation by El Paso Water.
PRE-BID MEETING will be held at 10:00 A.M., (MST), July 20, 2022, via a conference call (see link in the bid package).
Each Bid shall be submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders and be accompanied by a Bid Security in the amount of five percent of the bid amount. Bid documents must be downloaded from the internet at www.epwater.org under the Home / Business Center / Purchasing Overview / Bids sections.
The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
___________________________________________________________
NOTICE
The El Paso County Purchasing Department will be holding a Public Surplus Auction at the El Paso County Coliseum. The auction will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 9:00 am, located at 4100 E. Paisano Dr, El Paso TX, 79905. Preview and registration will be from 8:00 am-9:00 am. Payment method will be cash or pre-approved checks, prior to the start of the auction. See attachment.
The sale is open to the public, with the exception that children under the age of 16 will not be allowed in the sale yard. All items are sold “AS IS. WHERE IS. WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OR GUARANTEES.” All purchased items shall be picked up after the sale on Saturday, 23 July, or Monday and Tuesday, July 25th and 26th, from the hours of 8:00 am-12:00 pm and 1:00-4:00 pm, closed from 12:00-1:00 for lunch. All items sold at the auction must be removed by Tuesday, July 26th at 3:30 pm. Arrangements may be made up to July 26, 2022 at 3:00 pm to pick up items after the deadline. The County has the right to add, delete and/or place a reserve price on all items. Items not picked up, will revert back to El Paso County property.
___________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
HILLSIDE PARK AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT SIX
DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., MDT, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Hillside Park at Mission Ridge Unit Six Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Hillside Park at Mission Ridge Unit Six Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m., MDT, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
___________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BETTY T. ALEXANDER, Deceased, were issued on June 2, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00733, pending in the Probate Court No.: 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: BRYAN ALEXANDER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated July 6, 2022.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for BRYAN ALEXANDER
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone (915) 5987-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
___________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF FRANK J. MAEDA a/k/a FRANCISCO JAVIER MAEDA,
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of FRANK J. MAEDA a/k/a FRANCISCO JAVIER MAEDA, Deceased, were issued on July 7, 2022, under Docket No.
2022-CPR00353 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROSA VIRGINIA CORTINAS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
ROSA VIRGINIA CORTINAS, Independent Administrator Estate of FRANK J. MAEDA a/k/a FRANCISCO JAVIER MAEDA, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: July 7, 2022
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050-Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
___________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CORA LINDA WORSHAM
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on June 22, 2022, Probate upon the Estate of CORA LINDA WORSHAM, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2021CPR02045, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: July 5, 2022
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
___________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CONSUELO HOLGUIN
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on June 28, 2022, Probate upon the Estate of CONSUELO HOLGUIN, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2022CPR00811, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: July 5, 2022
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
___________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Airport Self Storage 7606 Boeing Dr., El Paso, Texas 79925 on July 25, 2022 at 11:00 am. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Units E-182 Hyrszko
Items include: Household Goods
___________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ROSARIO GABRIELA TIJERINA ARAUJO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mario Ortiz Saroldi
310 North Mesa Suite 900
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 3rd day of June, 2022 against ROSARIO GABRIELA TIJERINA ARAUJO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2022DCM3323 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of JUAN CARLOS CONTRERAS JR.
AND
ROSARIO GABRIELS TIJERINA ARAUJO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 6th day of July, 2022.
Mario Ortiz
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901
915-838-3900
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Rebecca Cortez
Deputy
______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDUARDO PINAL A/K/A EDUARDO PINAL MEDINA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01138 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EDUARDO PINAL A/K/A EDUARDO PINAL MEDINA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
___________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS ROJAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01170 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS ROJAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Determination of Heirs and For Independent Administration or In The Alternative Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
___________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUADALUPE LICERIO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01171 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GUADALUPE LICERIO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Determination Of Heirs And For Independent Administration Or In The Alternative Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
___________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARGARITA T. PEREZ, were issued on July 6, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00955, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MICHELLE M. RAMIREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated July 12, 2022.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for MICHELLE M. RAMIREZ
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
___________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of RUMI IMAI a/k/a RUMIKO IMAI a/k/a RUMI INAGAWA IMAI, Deceased were issued on July 12, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00802 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to LARRY IMAI a/k/a LARRY TAKASHI IMAI. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 12th day of July, 2022.
___________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of FORTUNATA M. RIOS a/k/a FORTUNA MOLANO RIOS, Deceased were issued on July 12, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00851 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to EMILIA R. MARTINEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 12th day of July, 2022.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES W. MATTOX a/k/a JAMES WALTER MATTOX, Deceased were issued on July 12, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00849 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to LORRAINE S. MATTOX a/k/a LORRAINE SHARON MATTOX. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Tyler J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 12th day of July, 2022.
___________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MARY LOU RAMIREZ a/k/a MARY L. RAMIREZ, Deceased were issued on July 12, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00838 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSE MIGUEL RAMIREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Tyler J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 12th day of July, 2022.
___________________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JENARO F. WELSH A/K/A JENARO FRANCIS WELSH, Deceased
Cause No. 2022-CPR00703
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JENARO F. WELSH A/K/A JENARO FRANCIS WELSH, Deceased, were issued on the 12th day of July, 2022, in Docket Number
2022-CPR00703, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to KATHLEEN SULLIVAN A/K/A KATHLEEN SULLIVAN WELSH, Independent Executor. The address of record for KATHLEEN SULLIVAN A/K/A KATHLEEN SULLIVAN WELSH is 4500 R L SHOEMAKER DR.,
EL PASO, TEXAS 79924.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 12th day of July, 2022.
/s/ KATHLEEN SULLIVAN A/K/A KATHLEEN SULLIVAN WELSH, Independent Executor of the Estate of JENARO F. WELSH A/K/A JENARO FRANCIS WELSH, Deceased
Provided By:
STEVEN E. ANDERSON
ANDERSON, BRIGHT & ASSOCIATES, P.C.
ATTORNEYS FOR APPLICANT
1533 LEE TREVINO, SUITE 205
EL PASO, TEXAS 79936
TEXAS BAR NO. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
___________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARGARITA G. ESQUER, Deceased, were issued on June 2, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR0584, pending in the Probate Court No: 2 El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSE M. AVILA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ROSE M. AVILA
12125 Lyman Dutton Cir
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 11th day of July, 2022.
/s/ Samuel Flores
Attorney for Rose M. Avila
State Bar No.: 24085309
3004 E. Yandell
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 300-2430
Facsimile: (915) 300-2460
E-mail: samfloreslaw@gmail.com
___________________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF: WILLARD C. BORDER JR., aka WILLARD CHESTER BORDER, JR.
Original Letters Testamentary were issued to KATHERINE JANE BORDER, who resides at 12321 Tierra Arroyo, El Paso, Texas 79938, on May 24, 2022, in The Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00236. The representative’s address is c/o Eric M. Martinez, 5601 Montana Ave., Ste. A, El Paso, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them within the time prescribed by law.
Dated this 11th day of July, 2022.
Eric M. Martinez
Attorney for Estate
SBOT: 24034822
___________________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: DALIA YVETH MALDONADO, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Selina Saenz, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 19th day of August, 2021, against DALIA YVETH MALDONADO, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM4953 on the docket of said court, and entitled “In the interest of, ABDIEL FIERRO MALDONADO, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ABDIEL FIERRO MALDONADO Date of Birth: 11/23/2006 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 11th day of July, 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By:
/s/ Deputy
___________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OTTO ALBERT KARSTENDIEK, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01134 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of OTTO ALBERT KARSTENDIEK, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of OTTO ALBERT KARSTENDIEK, Deceased If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
___________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE O. YBARRA A/K/A JOSE ORDAZ YBARRA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01129 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE O. YBARRA A/K/A JOSE ORDAZ YBARRA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
___________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ARMANDO BONILLA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01136 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ARMANDO BONILLA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship for Independent Administration and Letters Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
___________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GILBERT RAMIREZ YBARRA, A/K/A GILBERTO RAMIREZ YBARRA, A/K/A GILBERTO YBARRA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01125 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GILBERT RAMIREZ YBARRA, A/K/A GILBERTO RAMIREZ YBARRA, A/K/A GILBERTO YBARRA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Letters of Independent administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
___________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAMES EDWARD TABOR, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01146 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAMES EDWARD TABOR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship and for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration (Decedent Last Known Address 4321 Buckingham Dr. El Paso, TX 79902) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
___________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NORMA CARRASCO RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01128 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NORMA CARRASCO RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Judicial Determination and Declaration of Heirship, For Creation of Independent Administration In An Intestate Estate, and For Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOYLINA UY MAGHANOY AKA JOYLINA U MAGHONOY, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01137 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOYLINA UY MAGHONOY AKA JOYLINA U MAGHANOY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
___________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS A. SEPULVEDA A/K/A CARLOS ANTONIO SEPULVEDA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01142 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS A. SEPULVEDA A/K/A CARLOS ANTONIO SEPULVEDA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for issuance of Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Marlene Campos
Deputy
___________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MARK ESPARZA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01337 on the docket of said court and styled In Re: Estate of GUADALUPE ESPARZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Motion for Appointment of Receiver. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
___________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: DAISY FLORES and VANESSA FLORES
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00759 on the docket of said court and styled JAIME FLORES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, For Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and For Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: PAT DURANT
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01120 on the docket of said court and styled FRANK CASTILLO DURANT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Probate of Will as Muniment of Title (outside of four years – TEC 256.003 (a) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: PABLO DURANT
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01120 on the docket of said court and styled FRANK CASTILLO DURANT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Probate of Will as Muniment of Title (outside of four years – TEC 256.003 (a) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JOSE ENRIQUEZ RAMIREZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00087 on the docket of said court and styled In The Guardianship of The Person of CLAUDIA ARELI RAMIREZ, A Person of Diminished Capacity. Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
___________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 22-028
Commercial Kennel for the County of El Paso Animal Welfare Department
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Commercial Kennel for the County of El Paso Animal Welfare Department.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the County of El Paso electronic bidding website:
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “CURRENT BIDS”
Bids are due by Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Hardcopies must be submitted to the Purchasing Department Office, 800 East Overland, Rm. 300, El Paso, Texas 79901. Virtual responses should be submitted through epcountypurchasing.ionwave.net.
All bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel:
4oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via the Question tab of the e-bidding system or emailed to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. If emailed, the Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line”.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 28, 2022. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
KAREN L. DAVIDSON
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
___________________________________________________________
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID
Sealed proposals for construction of Bid 09-22 Planned Waterline Replacement Program Phase XII A will be received by the City of El Paso Water Utilities - Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until August 11th, 2022, 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid Opening will occur at 2:00 p.m. and bids will be publicly opened and read aloud via the “GoToMeeting” format noted at the end of this Section 00020.
The work under this contract shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation and services for the construction and installation of the following work:
The project will be comprised of unit price items to include the Installation of approximately 260 linear feet of 6-inch Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) water main (Class 305); Installation of 11,146 linear feet of 8-inch Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) water main (Class 305); Installation of 712 linear feet of 12-inch Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) water main (Class 305); 6,144 linear feet of 8-inch Ductile Iron (D.I.) water main (Class 350); 3,484 linear feet of 16-inch Ductile Iron (D.I.) water main (Class 350); removal and salvage of 18 existing fire hydrant assemblies; install 19 new fire hydrant assemblies; 213 water service reconnections; steel casing; curb, sidewalk, driveways and pavement replacement, replacement of sanitary sewer with steel and casing where required, and all miscellaneous piping, valve, fittings, and appurtenances and other site work necessary for the proper installation of this project as shown in the plans and technical specifications.
PRE-BID MEETING will be held at 10:00 A.M., (MST), July 28, 2022, via a conference call (see link in the bid package).
Each Bid shall be submitted in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders and be accompanied by a Bid Security in the amount of five percent of the bid amount. Bid documents must be downloaded from the internet at www.epwater.org under the Home / Business Center / Purchasing Overview / Bids sections.
The bid will be awarded by the Public Service Board (PSB) at their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org
___________________________________________________________
NOTICE OF SALE OF LAND AND IMPROVEMENTS
El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 (“District”) is requesting sealed bids from the public that want to purchase approximately 1.27 acres of land located on the Clint Spur Drain, in Block 19, San Elizario Grant, El Paso, County, Texas. A detail description of such land and is available from the District. Bid solicitation packages will be available from the District beginning at 10:00 am on July 18, 2022 at the District’s office at 13247 Alameda Ave., Clint, Texas 79836. As a convenience, copies of the Bid Solicitation package may be downloaded from the District’s web site at http://www.epcwid1.org. The bids shall conform to the requirements of Section 272.001 of the Texas Local Government Code. District reserves the right to reject any or all Bids or to waive any informalities and irregularities. Sealed bids must be received at the District office by no later than 10:00 am, MDT on August 8, 2022. The Bids shall be opened on August 8, 2022 at 10:05 am, at the District’s office. All communications regarding this bid shall be addressed to Lisa Aguilar at 915-872-4000 or laguilar@epcwid1.org.
