THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: MIGUEL ARATH RIOS AND LUIS LOZA and TEN THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,170.00) and SEVEN THOUSAND DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($7,000.00)
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, July 11, 2022, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, 500 E. San Antonio, Suite 203, El Paso, TX 79901 on 08/12/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV2789 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
V
TEN THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,170.00)
AND
SEVEN THOUSAND DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($7,000.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TEN THOUSAND ONE HUNDRED SEVENTY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($10,170.00) AND SEVEN THOUSAND DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($7,000.00) which was seized by EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from MIGUEL ARATH RIOS and LUIS LOZA. Th currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter.” As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 25th day of May, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Kathryn Martinez
Deputy
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES
RFQ 2022-001
The El Paso County Emergency Services District No. 1 (“ESD”) is requesting qualifications for architectural services for the design of its new ESD headquarters building. To request an RFQ package, please email Katherine Ames at kames@epcesd1.com. All responses must be sealed and received no later than 5:00 P.M. MDT on July 15, 2022, at 14151 Nunda Ave. Horizon City, Texas 79928. Late responses will not be accepted and will be returned to sender without being opened
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PULIC SALE
Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien
Sale will be held at Northeast Storage Inc. at 100600 Railroad Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 on June 29th at 10:00 a.m.
Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the content of the following tenants: KARINA E. BARRON, MICHAEL REYES, JOSE CAMPS, MELISSA T GONZALES, AND VICTOR VIRAMONTES
Items include furniture, electronics, clothes, jewelry, appliances, books, and misc. household items.
Call 915-225-2202 for more information.
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE
THE ANNUAL RETURN OF THE SCHWARTZ FOUNDATION IS AVAILABLE AT THE ADDRESS BELOW FOR INSPECTION DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS BY ANY CITIZEN WHO REQUESTS WITHIN 180 DAYS AFTER PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OF ITS AVAILABILITY. THE SCHWARTZ FOUNDATION, PO BOX 12010, EL PASO, TX 79913. THE PRINCIPAL MANAGER OF THE FOUNDATION IS MR. SCOTT M. SCHWARTZ.
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSA A. LUNA, Deceased, were issued on June 14, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR00908 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to RICHARD A. LUNA a/k/a RICHARD LUNA as Independent Executor. Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:
RICHARD A. LUNA a/k/a RICHARD LUNA
Independent Executor
Estate of Rosa A. Luna, Deceased
222 Bartlett Drive, Apartment #506
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: June 14, 2022.
/s/ Juan Carlos Garay
_______________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF LYDIA V. MEDINA, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LYDIA V. MEDINA, Deceased, were issued on June 16, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR00623, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: TEOFILO MEDINA, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Teofilo Medina Jr.
3425 Wayside
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 16th day of June, 2022.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for TEOFILO MEDINA JR.
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
_______________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF TEOFILO MEDINA, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TEOFILO MEDINA, Deceased, were issued on June 16, 2022, in Cause No. 2022CPR00622, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: TEOFILO MEDINA, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Teofilo Medina Jr.
3425 Wayside
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 16th day of June, 2022.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for TEOFILO MEDINA JR.
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that CHUCK EDWARD SEEBER was appointed Independent Executor for the Estate of MARIA ELENA SEEBER, Deceased, on May 17, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR00448 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas. The address of the Executor is:
Estate of MARIA ELENA SEEBER, Deceased
c/o: Chuck Edward Seeber
11348 Lake Ozarks Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 16th day of June, 2022.
By: Roberto Sandoval
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF W. GORDON MAHON, JR., DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF W. GORDON MAHON JR., DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that letters were granted to WAKEFIELD GORDON MAHON, III as Independent Administrator of the estate of W. GORDON MAHON, JR., deceased, on May 24th, 2022 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00322. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to WAKEFIELD GORDON MAHON, III, Independent Administrator of the estate of W. GORDON MAHON, JR. deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 El. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
_______________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JOSE ABEL GONZALEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR02067
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of JOSE ABEL GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on May 18, 2022, in Cause No. 2021-CPR02067, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: YOLANDA ZAMBRANO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: YOLANDA ZAMBRANO
4528 Blanco Ave. Apt. 46
El Paso, Texas 79905
Dated the 16th day of June, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
E-mail: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058...
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of REYMUNDO MENDOZA a/k/a RAYMUNDO TORRES MENDOZA a/k/a RAYMUNDO T. MENDOZA, Deceased, were issued on June 15th, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR00817, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso county, Texas, to: MARIA DEL CARMEN MENDOZA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 15th day of June, 2022.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for MARIA DEL CARMEN MENDOZA
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvardolaw@yahoo.com
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GWENDOLYN CRAIG, Deceased, were issued on June 13th, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR00647, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: BEVERLY SPEIGHT a/k/a BEVERLY JEFFERSON a/k/a BEVERLY JEFFERSON SPEIGHT. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 15th day of June, 2022.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for BEVERLY SPEIGHT a/k/a BEVERLY JEFFERSON a/k/a BEVERLY JEFFERSON SPEIGHT
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.com
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the estate of SYLVIA ESTHER ARZAGA, Deceased, were issued to ENRIQUE E.ARZAGA on May 25, 2022, in Docket No. 2022-CPR00401, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
Enrique E. Arzaga
Independent Administrator
172 Tom Bolt Drive
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 15th of June, 2022.
_______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: SAMANTHA CASTRO, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by A’Kiesha Soliman, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 18th day of March, 2022, against SAMANTHA CASTRO, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM1587 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JUAN ENRIQUE CASTRO AKA JUAN CARLOS CASTRO Date of Birth: 03/15/2022 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 14th day of June, 2022.
A’Kiesha Soliman
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CANDELARIA SOTO LOPEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01032 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CANDELARIA SOTO LOPEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RENE KELLY, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01016 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RENE KELLY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA E. VILLANUEVA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01014 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA E. VILLANUEVA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDNA OPORTO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01254 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EDNA OPORTO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICTOR MANUEL AMAYA A/K/A VICTOR M. AMAYA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01021 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VICTOR MANUEL AMAYA A/K/A VICTOR M. AMAYA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CECILIA GAMBOA, Deceased, were issued on May 25, 2022, in Cause No. 2018-CPR01391, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LUZ A. SOTO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
1522 Montana Ave. Suite 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 15th day of June, 2022.
/s/ Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney for LUZ A. SOTO
State Bar No.: 08130710
1522 Montana Ave.
Suite 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 543-9802
Facsimile: (915) 533-0588
Email: mario@gonzalezlawfirm.com
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ROSEMARY ANN STALEY, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ROSEMARY ANN STALEY, DECEASED, were issued on June 14, 2022, in Cause No.2022-CPR00790, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LIZETTE ALMARAZ, Independent Executrix of the Estate of ROSEMARY ANN STALEY, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executrix is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Pineda Serrano, PLLC, Attorneys at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite C, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 14th day of June, 2022.
/s/ Lauren D. Serrano
Pineda Serrano, PLLC
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite C
El Paso, Texas 79936
(915) 598-7726
Telecopier No.
(915) 593-3896
_______________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MARIA Y. AGUILAR A/K/A MARIA YBARRA AGUILAR, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00421
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA Y. AGUILAR a/k/a MARIA YBARRA AGUILAR,Deceased, were issued on April 28, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00421, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARTA MARIA FIERRO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undesigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Marta Maria Fierro
1804 Julia May Pl.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 15th day of June, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
_______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: ROBERTO SALAS, SR., DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00732
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERTO SALAS, SR., Deceased, were granted on June 14, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR00732 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: RICARDO SALAS A/K/A RICHARD SALAS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_______________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS THE ESTATE OF: ELI DAVIS,JR.A/K/A ELIE DAVIS, JR.,DECEASED
NO.2022-CPR00540
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ELI DAVIS JR .A/KA ELIE DAVIS JR. Deceased, were granted on June 14, 2022, under Docket Number 2022-CPR00540 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ROBERTA J. DAVIS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate
of ELEAZAR ESPINO REYES, Deceased, were issued on June 10, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR006967, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: GABRIELA E. CAMACHO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
71 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 17th day of June, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of RODRIGO ALVAREZ, SR. Deceased, were issued on June 7, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00220, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ADRIANA ALVAREZ SANCHEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 17th day of June, 2022.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com. Montwood Self Storage is located a 1951 Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso, TX 79938. Bidding will open July 3rd at 9:00 am and conclude July 12th at 9:00 a.m. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property includes contents of following tenant: VINCENT S. MAUROSA boxes & totes with unknown items.
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORSOF THE ESTATE OF MARILYN DEE SMITH FRANCIS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate MARILYN DEE SMITH FRANCIS Deceased,
were granted to LAWRENCE GREGG FRANCIS, on June 16, 2022, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2022-CPR00959. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of MARILYN DEE SMITH FRANCIS
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUIS ALVAREZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01039 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS ALVAREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARY MAGDALENA MORENO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of May, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR00906 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARY MAGDALENA MORENO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Robert Velasquez
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LORRAINE QUINTANA F/K/A LORRAINE ALVARADO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01034 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LORRAINE QUINTANA F/K/A LORRAINE ALVARADO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SANDRA LANE DALTON, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01042 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SANDRA LANE DALTON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: 4527 Emory Road, El Paso, Texas 79922) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELSA L. WATTS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 4th day of July, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of June, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01041 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELSA L. WATTS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, and for Probate of Will and Issuance of Letters of Administration, Application to Determine Heirship, or, in the Alternative, Third-Party Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of June, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF TRUMAN WILLIAM PALMER
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of TRUMAN WILLIAM PALMER, Deceased, were issued to JESSE A. SHAW on June 16, 2022, by Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00964. All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, addressed as follows:
JESSE A. SHAW
c/o Marylee Warwick Jurecky, Attorney at Law
PO Box 13205
El Paso, Texas 79913
Dated: June 21, 2022
/s/ Marylee Von Warwick Jurecky,
Attorney for Independent Executor
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of GEORGE LLOYD NELSON, Deceased, were issued on June 6th, 2022 in Cause No. 2022CPR00776 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read,Esq.
Permanent Dependent Administrator for the Estate of GEORGE LLOYD NELSON, Deceased
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 17th day of June, 2022.
James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of CAROLETA JEAN RANGEL, A/K/A CAROLETA J. RANGEL, Deceased, were issued on June 16, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00669 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to RHONDA ANN AZEVEDO, A/K/A RHONDA AZEVEDO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of CAROLETA JEAN RANGEL
C/O RHONDA ANN AZEVEDO
14905 Brandon Wolfram Ct.
El Paso, Texas 79938
Dated the 16th day of June, 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BARBARA ANN THOMPSON, Deceased, were issued on June 15, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00761 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to DANETTE DAWN SPOON, a/k/a DANETTE DAWN SHAW. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executrix prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of BARBARA ANN THOMPSON
C/O Alan D. Gluth
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 15th day of June, 2022.
/s/ Raquel Lopez
_______________________________________________________
IN PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF VICENTE PEREZ, Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR02005
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF VICENTE PEREZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of VICENTE PEREZ, Cause Number 2021-CPR02005 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 30th day of March, 2022, to ROMUALDA MIRANDA, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 14th day of June, 2022.
Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr. Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
Tel. (915) 533-3144
Fax: (915) 990-2029
By: /s/ Saul Anaya
Saul Anaya
Texas Bar License No. 24080006
Attorneys for ROMUALDA MIRANDA
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF HARVEY FRANKLIN RUSS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HARVEY FRANKLIN RUSS, Deceased, were issued on June 15, 2022 under Docket No. 2022-CPR00592 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CONSTANCE PARK. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
CONSTANCE PARK, Independent Executor
Estate of HARVEY FRANKLIN RUSS, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: June 17, 2022
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF YUNG HUI RUSS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of YUNG HUI RUSS, Deceased, were issued on June 14, 2022 under Docket No.
2022-CPR00593 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: CONSTANCE PARK. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
CONSTANCE PARK, Independent Executor
Estate of YUNG HUI RUSS, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: June 17, 2022
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050-Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
_______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: JOHN PATRICK SIMENTAL, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Amended Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, VERONICA FLORES SIMENTAL’S, said Amended Original Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Mario Ortiz
310 North Mesa Street,
Suite 900
El Paso, Texas 7991
on this the 8th day of July, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM3341 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The Matter of the Marriage of VERONICA FLORES SIMENTAL AND JOHN PATRICK SIMENTAL AND IN THE INTEREST OF P.J.S., A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Original Petition for Divorce. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: PATRICK JAMES SIMENTAL Date of Birth: 03/02/2015
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 16th day of June, 2022.
Mario Ortiz
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By:/s/ Rebecca Cortez
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
ALFONSO GARDEA DARANCOU, Deceased
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of June, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of May, 2022 in Cause No. 2022-CPR00876 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALFONSO GARDEA DARANCOU, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship, And For Issuance Of Letters Of Independent Administration Pursuant To Section 401.003 Of The Texas Estates Code.
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of May, 2022
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARTHA CARBAJAL MURIEL also known as MARTHA VERONICA MURIEL, Deceased, were issued on May 26, 2022, in
Cause No. 2022-CPR00255 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas ,to VERONICA ARANDA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of MARTHA CARBAJAL MURIEL
C/O VERONICA ARANDA
798 Chillington Road
El Paso, TX 79928
Dated the 21st day of June, 2022.
/s/ Veronica Aranda
Independent Executor
798 Chillington Road
El Paso, Texas 79928
Tel: (915) 383-5419
Email: bonnie.aranda3@yahoo.com
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD JAMES PALKOWSKI A/K/A RICHARD PALKOWSKI, Deceased, were issued on June 21, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00744 pending in Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to KELLY L. KANIA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Exeuctor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 21st day of June, 2022.
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of YOSHIKO COATS, Deceased, were issued on June 21, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00746 pending in Probate Court One of El Paso County, Texas, to CHIZUKO F. CONNER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 21st day of June, 2022.
_______________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and Third Amended Petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Third Supplemental Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of a Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s SANDRA DORADO and SAL DORADO’S said Third Amended Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Richard Deck
On this the 26th day of April, 2022 in this case, numbered 2019DCM4176 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of a child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Third Supplemental Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of a Child. The date (s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: AYDEN JESUS NORIEGA Date of Birth: February 20, 2019
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 9th day of June, 2022.
Richard Deck
Attorney At Law
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, Texas 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /a/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 6/15/22 and will conclude on 7/11/22 at 5:00 pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
200 Village Ct. El Paso TX 79922. Units belonging to Andres Segura and Luis Velarde
10355 Dyer, El Paso TX 79924. Units belonging to Anaira Lopez, Richard Martinez, and Tania Lopez
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to Kim Baxter, Ashley Lucero, Christian Mendez, Joleen Gomez, Julio Magallanes, and Claudia Romo.
3600 Wooster Ln. El Paso, TX 79936. Units belonging to John M. Harper.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907. Units belonging to Migel Ortiz, Cathy Burciaga, Blanca G. Herrera, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Vanessa Loera, and Michael P. Gardner.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Virginia Estrada, Christopher Santibanez, Annette Simpson, and Maria Quintana.
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF COLLATERAL
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT El Paso VA Outpatient Clinic Ltd (“El Paso VA”) Will sell the personal property situated within the building at 5919 Brook Hollow, El Paso, Texas 79925, to the highest qualified bidder in a public sale, as follows:
Date: July 14, 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Pre-Registration: 9:00 a.m. July 14, 2022
Place: 5919 Brook Hollow, El Paso, Texas 79925 (Front Lobby)
Terms of Sale: The personal property will be sold in bulk (in a single lot) by auction for cash or cash equivalent. Bidders will be required to pre-register in order to participate. Pre-Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m. on the day of the auction, July 14, 2022, at the auction location specified above, 5919 Brook Hollow, El Paso, Texas. The auction will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. on July 14, 2022 at 5919 Brook Hollow.
All bids must be for cash. The winning bidder must pay in full within two hours of the acceptance of the winning bid by the auctioneer. In addition, at the time the winning bid is accepted by the auctioneer, the winning bidder must deliver to the auctioneer a separate cashiers check or money order made payable to “El Paso VA Outpatient Clinic, Ltd” in the sum of $25,000 as a removal and damage deposit. If the winning bid exceeds the sum of $1,000, then the successful bidder must pay the purchase price by cashier’s check or money order made payable to “El Paso VA Outpatient Clinic, Ltd.” Cash in excess of $1,000 cannot be accepted. The winning bidder must remove all of the personal property from the building by 2:00 p.m., Mountain Time, on July 21, 2022. The $25,000 removal and damage deposit will secure such timely removal by the winning bidder and will secure repair of any damage to the 5919 Brook Hollow building inflicted or caused by the winning bidder in the process of such removal. After 2:00 p.m. on July 21, 2022, El Paso VA, in its discretion, may retain as its own or remove and dispose of any personal property then remaining in the 5919 Brook Hollow building. If all of the auctioned personal property is timely removed without damage to the 5919 Brook Hollow building, then the removal and damage deposit will be returned to the winning bidder. If not, then the removal and damage deposit will be applied first to the costs and expenses of removal and repair as determined solely by El Paso VA and the balance, if any, returned to the successful bidder after all removals and repairs have been completed to the satisfaction of El Paso VA. El Paso VA reserves the right to credit bid. No other credit bids will be permitted.
Opportunity to Inspect: Interested parties may inspect the personal property at the auction location, 5919 Brook Hollow, El Paso, Texas, on either July 11, 2022 or July 12, 2022 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. by making an appointment in advance. It is necessary to schedule an appointment in advance in order to gain access to the building for inspection. An appointment may be arranged by calling (915) 542-4848 in advance and requesting an appointment. No inspection will be permitted on the day of the auction.
Please note: Fixtures and built-ins will not be sold.
For addition information, contact Robert R. Feuille at (915) 546-8213.
_______________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID # 71-22 Miranda 18” Wastewater Relief Line
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Miranda 18” Wastewater Relief Line project will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until July 26th, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. local time. After 2:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 3:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
The project is for the installation of approximately 5,600 linear feet of 18-inch wastewater collector in northwest El Paso. The new 18-inch will be installed using open cut and bore methods. Under this project Contractor is responsible for the following:
1. Insurance, Bonds, and Move-In Related Expenses, Not to Exceed 5% of Total Bid.
2. Video and photos of the construction route and project area.
3. Furnish and install approximately 3,859 linear feet of 18-inch PVC SDR-35 pipeline and approximately 1,070 linear feet of 18-inch PVC C-900 sewer relief line. All work necessary to furnish and install the new 18-inch relief line to include traffic control, permitting, stormwater pollution prevention plan, bypass pumping and/or diversion of flows, cleaning and cleaning and testing of sewer line, return site to original condition.
4. Furnish and install Trench Safety for the project.
5. Furnish and install approximately 668 linear feet of 30-inch steel casing by bore method to include TxDOT right-of-way.
6. Furnish and install 16 Type A 4-foot diameter manholes and approximately 77 additional vertical feet of manhole depth; three (3) manholes with tie-in connections to existing sanitary sewer system, one (1) drop connection manhole.
7. Remove and dispose of approximately 110 linear feet of abandoned 36-inch waterline as needed to accommodate the new sewer line.
8. TxDOT Crossing – Coordination with TxDOT for crossing of Mesa Road and Interstate Highway I-10.
9. Bypass pumping and/or diversion of flows as may be required to complete tie-in connections to the existing system.
10. Relocate approximately 60 linear feet of 6-inch waterline to accommodate bore pit and new sewer line installation.
11. Remove, dispose and replace HMAC approximately 5,400 square yards of existing asphalt pavement inclusive of subgrade preparations.
12. Furnish and install approximately 100 cubic yards of two sack sand cement backfill.
13. Remove, dispose and replace approximately 1,020 square feet of concrete sidewalk and approximately 300 linear feet of concrete curb and gutter and 70 square yards of pedestrian surfaces.
14. Abandonment of existing inverted sewer siphon to be pump filled with grout and abandoned in placed.
15. Maintain “As-Built” record drawings and provide Construction Progress Photos.
16. Provide project dewatering as required for construction.
17. Provide Site Security and dust control.
18. Provide project safety in accordance with all latest Occupational Safety and Health Administration (O.S.H.A.) requirements as the work dictates.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted July 6th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
_______________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID # SW43-22 Mesa St. & Texas Ave. Stormwater Main Replacement
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Mesa St. & Texas Ave. Stormwater Main Replacement project will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until July 22, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. local time. After 1:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 2:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
The Project consists of the replacement of existing reinforced concrete pipe stormwater main that has
failed along Mesa St. between Mills St. and Texas Ave. The work under this contract shall be for
furnishing all labor, materials, transportation and services for the construction and installation of the
following work:
Installation of approximately 260 linear feet of 18-inch reinforced concrete pipe stormwater main,
installation of approximately 50 linear feet of 12-inch reinforced concrete pipe; remove 2 existing inlets and installation of I inlet Type I with 2-grates and I inlet Type II with 5 grates; remove of 2 existing
junction boxes, remove of 2 existing manholes, installation of 2 cast-in-place 4’ x4’ junction boxes;
installation of I cast-in-place 3’ x 1 O’ junction box and removal of approximately 55 linear feet of 12-inch reinforced concrete pipe. Removal, disposal and replacement of approximately 795 square yards of
reinforced concrete pavement, 45 linear feet of concrete curb/gutter/rolled curb, concrete hardscape; and miscellaneous striping and markings. These improvements will require trench safety system for pipeline; videotaping of project site before and after construction; and a Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan.
TXDOT will provide Traffic Control.
The construction time for this project from Notice to Proceed to Final Completion will be 120 calendar days.
Key Personnel required for this project are the Bidder’s Project Manager, Project Superintendent and Foreman.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted July 6th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
_______________________________________________________
Construction
ADVERTISEMENT
FOR BID # CSP50-22 Ranchos Real 6.1MGD Pump Station & Airport Booster Station
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Ranchos Real 6.1MGD Pump Station & Airport Booster Station project will be received by the City of El Paso Water-Public Service Board at the Board’s principal office located at 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, or by mail to 1154 Hawkins Boulevard, El Paso, Texas, 79925 until July 26th, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. local time. After 2:30 p.m., bids will not be accepted. Bid opening will occur at 3:00 p.m., publicly opened and read aloud, via the “Go to Meeting” link noted in Section 00020.
Works to be provided for this project shall be for furnishing all labor, materials, transportation, and services for the construction and installation as follows:
Part 1: Ranchos Real 6.1 MGD Pump Station
Construction of a fully functional 6.1 million gallon per day (MGD) potable water booster pump station and appurtenances on an existing elevated storage tank site. The station will include three 3.05 MGD vertical turbine can pumps with 30-inch diameter cans, three additional 30-inch cans for future expansion, 24-inch diameter suction header with six 20-inch diameter suction lines and 20-inch gate valves, three 16-inch diameter discharge pipes with 16-inch check valve, gate valve, air release valve and magnetic flow meter connected to a common discharge header that ranges in size from 16-inch to 30-inch diameter.
The 30-inch diameter discharge pipe included in this contract will convey water from the pump station to a 36-inch diameter transmission main by others. The tie in location for the discharge pipe is 5 feet outside the gate of the pump station. Also included is a 12-inch surge anticipation valve, 12-inch gate valve and associated piping for surge protection of the station.
The building is CMU construction with steel bar joists, metal deck roof with spray foam roof treatment. The electrical room interior dimensions are 20-foot x 25-foot and will be climate controlled with a mini-split air conditioning system. This room will house all of the electrical components including but not limited to three 75 hp variable frequency drives, one active harmonic filter, MCC cabinet, lighting transformer and panel board, control panel and flow meter displays. The Chlorine room will house the chlorinator system including but not limited to the residual analyzer, Regal Smart Valve, boost pump, eductors, pipe, valves and fittings for a complete and operational chlorination system. The chlorine storage room will house two one-ton Chlortainer systems with scales and associated racking to allow installation and retrieval of 1-ton chlorine cylinders, vacuum regulators, chorine detection system, exhaust fan and louvers and all other appurtenances for a complete and operational chlorine supply system with automatic switchover. A unit heater will regulate the room temperature during cold weather.
The pump area shall be surrounded on three sides by CMU sound walls and a shade structure with removable roof panels to shade the pumps. The project also includes a back-up generator and automatic transfer switch capable of running the entire station to be constructed under this contract. Access to the pump station will be provided via a new 1.5-inch thick HMAC driveway constructed as part of this project.
Part 2: Airport Booster Station Replacement
Construct a new pump station to replace the existing pump station. Partially demolish and partially restore existing pump station. Provide and install pumps, motors, an engine, pump cans, a chlorination system, and all other items required for a first-class pump station.
The new station will include 7 vertical turbine can pumps, ranging from 1,000 gpm to 3,800 gpm. The station will include one natural gas pump and six electric pumps. The new building structure will be over 1,500 SF and will include a chemical room, equipment room, and a restroom. The new chlorination system will include 2 chlorine tanks, a nitrogen tank, a chlorine analyzer, chlorination gas feeders, and chlorine ejectors and all other appurtenances for a complete and operational chlorine supply system. These will connect to the existing tank and reservoir. New piping construction includes over 1,300 LF of 24” and 30” DIP.
The new pump station will also include a control building, a pump shade cover, an emergency generator, suction piping connection from the existing storage tanks, and discharge piping connection to the existing transmission main. The project includes sitework, paving, and rockwalls.
The project description, as shown above, is only a general overview of this project. The Contractor shall refer to the project plans and specifications for further information.
Contract documents may be examined and obtained by accessing the following El Paso Water Utilities’ website:
A Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted July 7th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., local. A link is provided in the bid package.
For additional information, submit your inquiry to the Purchasing / Contracts email address: Purchasing.Info@epwater.org.
