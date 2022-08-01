THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and third supplemental petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more on TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ANGEL LOZANO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Third Supplemental Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of a Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s Sandra Dorado and Sal Dorado’s, said Third Supplemental Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Richard Deck
On this the 26th day of April 2022 in this case numbered 2019DCM4176 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Interest of a child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Third Supplemental Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of a Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Ayden Jesus Noriega Date of Birth: February 20, 2019
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at office in El Paso, Texas, on this the 22nd day of June, 2022.
Richard Deck
Attorney at Law
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, Texas 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: DALIA YVETH MALDONADO, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Selina Saenz, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 19th day of August, 2021, against DALIA YVETH MALDONADO, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM4953 on the docket of said court, and entitled “In the interest of, ABDIEL FIERRO MALDONADO, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ABDIEL FIERRO MALDONADO Date of Birth: 11/23/2006 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 11th day of July, 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By:
/s/ Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE
MGC Contractors is seeking competitive proposals from general contractors for the El Paso Water - Robert R. Bustamante Digesters Covers & Mixers Rehabilitation Project – Bid Package 1 – Digester 3. Proposals shall be submitted electronically until August 11, 2022, at 2 P.M. Contractors desiring to submit proposals can access documents at
com/bidding-projects/. SLBE, MBE, and WBE firms are highly encouraged to participate in this project. A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held July 27, 2022, at 2 P.M. followed by a site visit. Anticipated Notice to Proceed is November 3, 2022. Questions should be directed to Aron Soto, MGC Contractors, at (210) 748-6882, or by email asoto@mgccontractors.com.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
GERONIMO SELF STORAGE located in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
GERONIMO SELF STORAGE facility at 1515 Mescalero Dr., El Paso, TX 79925. Bidding will open on July 24th at 10:00 am and conclude August 10th at 10:00 am. Clean up deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of the space of the following tenants: WENDY PARKS – refrigerator, mattresses, bedroom furniture, boxes of clothing, couches and misc.
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JAMIE M. TOWNSEND, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Michelle R. Martinez, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 12th day of October, 2021, against Jamie M. Townsend, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM5883 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of JAMES EDWARD TOWNSEND,” THE nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in A Suit
Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JAMES EDWARD TOWNSEND Date of Birth; 03/27/2017 Place of Birth: Las Cruces, NM The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 13th day of July, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
915- 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso, County, Texas
BY: /s/ Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ANTONIO MOLINA AKA ANTONIO MOLINA-GONZALEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Selina Saenz, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 9th day of July, 2021, against ANTONIO MOLINA AKA ANTONIO MOLINA-GONZALEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM4107 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of EMIR ELLIOT SANDOVAL, Child” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in A Suit
Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: EMIR ELLIOT SANDOVAL Date of Birth; 04/13/2011 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 13th day of July, 2022.
Selina Saenz
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
915- 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso, County, Texas
BY: /s/ Deputy
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
RO TRAIN D AND RO CONCENTRATOR TRAIN A REVERSE OSMOSIS MEMBRANE REPLACEMENT IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, Texas 79928, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., MDT Tuesday, August 9, 2022, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the RO Train D and RO Concentrator Train A Reverse Osmosis Membrane Replacement Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., MDT. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory;however, bids will be accepted only from pre- qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m., MDT, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for the RO Train D and RO Concentrator Train A Reverse Osmosis Membrane Replacement Improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, Specifications and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications, or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARGARITA AMADOR, Deceased, were issued on June 28, 2022, in cause No. 2021-CPR02135, pending in the Probate court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA TERESA AVINA, Independent Administratrix of the Estate of MARGARITA AMADOR, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of MARGARITA AMADOR, Deceased
MARIA TERESA AVINA – Independent Administratrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Administratrix
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 22nd day of July, 2022.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CELIA C. YARBROUGH, Deceased, were issued on March 23, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00156, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CHARLES W. YARBROUGH. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste, 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated July 2, 2022.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for CHARLES W. YARBROUGH
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
_____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF RAY ALEJO A/K/A RAMON ALEJO, DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00572
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAY ALEJO a/k/a RAMON ALEJO, Deceased, were issued on July 19, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00572, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: RENE ALEJO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Rene Alejo
856 Clint Cutoff
Clint, Texas 79836
Dated the 21st day of July, 2022.
Karen Colon Law, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave. Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 444-5003
Email: karen@kcolonlaw.com
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FELICIANO GRAJEDA AGUILAR, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2022-CPR00033
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of FELICIANO GRAJEDA AGUILAR, Deceased, were issued on the 20th day of July, 2022, in Docket Number
2022-CPR00033, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to YADIRA V. GRAJEDA AGUILAR, Independent Administrator. The address of record for YADIRA V. GRAJEDA AGUILAR is 14700 Harry Flournoy Ave. El Paso, Texas 79938. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 20th day of July, 2022.
/s/ YADIRA V. GRAJEDA AGUILAR
Independent Administrator of the Estate of FELICIANO GRAJEDA AGUILAR, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Assoicates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF GORGONIO HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR01258
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of GORGONIO HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on May 2, 2022, in Cause No. 2021CPR01258, pending in the Probate Court No: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: TERESA MONICA HERNANDEZ CHAVIRA at 1804 Paseo Real Cr., El Paso, Texas, 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them to TERESA MONICA HERNANDEZ CHAVIRA at 1804 Paseo Real Cr. El Paso, Texas 79936 within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: TERESA MONICA HERNANDEZ CHAVIRA, Representative
Estate of GORGONIO HERNANDEZ
1804 Paseo Real Cr.
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 22nd day of July, 2022.
/s/ Daniel Anchondo
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 01164800
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379
E-mail: daniel@anchondolaw.com
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROY JERALD CHAPMAN DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01232 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROY JERALD CHAPMAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SAMUEL F. ANDONLINA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01240 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SAMUEL F. ANDONLINA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brian Korner
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIANO C. DURAN DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01239 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIANO C. DURAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship, For Independent Administration And For Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JANET IRENE McCATHERN-BARRERA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01209 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JANET IRENE McCATHERN-BARRERA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JACK MANN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of July, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CPR01236 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JACK MANN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, for creation of Dependent administration in An Intestate Estate And for Letters of Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Lamont Hardts
Deputy
________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ESTELA DENISE PACILLAS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01264
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of ESTELA DENISE PACILLAS, Deceased, were issued on the 21st day of July, 2022, in Docket Number 2021-CPR01264, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to MICHELLE YVONNE CARRASCO, Independent Administrator. The address of record for MICHELLE YVONNE CARRASCO is 10216 Luella Ave., El Paso, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 21st day of July, 2022.
/s/ MICHELLE YVONNE CARRASCO, Independent Administrator of the Estate of ESTELA DENISE PACILLAS, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
Elf Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of MARIA D. TORRES, Deceased, were issued to JOANN REYES on July 20, 2022, in Case No. 2022-CPR01104, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executrix, in care of her attorney, as follows: Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Permanent Guardianship for the Person and Estate of MARIKO U. MOON, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on June 8, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CGD00051, pending in the Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: Project Amistad. The office of the Guardian is 320 Dyer St., El Paso, Texas 79930, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:
c/o Project Amistad
3210 Dyer St.
El Paso, Texas 79930
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 20th day of July, 2022.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1282
By: /s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Project Amistad
State Bar No.: 24001759
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online @storageauctions.com
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938
Bidding will open (7/31/2022) at (12pm)
And conclude (08/16/2022) at (10am)
Cleanup deposit of $100 is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenant: (LARRIE E. HAGER – couch, end table, lamp, boxes plus more)
MARISELA VELEZ – Mattress, dresser, house décor plus more)
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: IRESEMA BLANCO, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Robyne Bramblett, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 4th day of January, 2020 against IRESEMA BLANCO, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM0031 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: BONITA BLANCO Date of Birth: 11/13/2019 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX Child’s Name: LUNA BLANCO Date of birth: 10/28/2018 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX Child’s Name CHRISTIAN BLANCO Date of Birth: 07/30/2018 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make do return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 21st day of July 2022.
Robyne Bramblett
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso, County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: NATALIA GARCIA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of August, 2022 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of April, 2022 in Cause No.
2022-CGD00060 on the docket of said court and styled In the Guardianship of the Person Only of MONICA DIAZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of a Permanent Guardian of the Person If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of July, 2022.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Carlos Hernandez
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: SAMUEL O. BLOUNT, III DECEASED
Cause No. 2022-CPR00742
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF SAMUEL O. BLOUNT, III, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SAMUEL O. BLOUNT, III, Deceased were issued on July 15, 2022, in cause Number
2022-CPR00782 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
LINDA E. BLOUNT
Independent Executor, Estate of SAMUEL O. BLOUNT, III, Deceased
c/o Colbert N. Coldwell
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 N. Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 20th day of July, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646; Fax.: (915) 544-8305
Email: CNColdwell@gberlaw.com
By: /s/ Colbert N. Coldwell
Texas State Bar No. 04535000
Attorneys for the Estate
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: WILLIAM ELLIS, Individually and d/b/a BUNNELL ELLIS PARTNERSHIP; PATRICIA ELLIS; ELVIRA L. SPERBERG, Individually and as Executrix of the Estate of LAWRENCE R. SPERBERG on behalf of EL PASO ENGINEERING & TESTING, AND ANY UNKNOWN PERSON(S) who may claim any lien, interest, or title in the Real Property described as follows. Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Amended Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 29th day of August, 2022, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
William A. Elias
1100 Montana Ave.
Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902,
On the 13th day of May, 2022 in this case numbered 2020DCV0796 on the docket of said court and styled;
BEN PARKS, GEORGE BLANCAS and MONICA BLANCAS
VS
WILLIAM ELLIS, Individually and d/b/a BUNNELL ELLIS PARTNERSHIP and PATRICIA ELLIS, ELVIRA L. SPERBERG, Individually and as Executrix of the Estate of LAWRENCE R. SPERBERG, on behalf of El Paso Engineering & Testing, and Any Unknown Persons(s) who may claim any lien, interest of title in the Real Property described in this petition.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: GEORGE BLANCAS and MONICA BLANCAS (“BLANCAS”) purchased the following described property from ELVIRA L SPERBERG, Individually and as Executrix of the Estate of LAWRENCE R. SPERBERG, on behalf of EL PASO ENGINEERING & TESTING (“SPERBERG”) on May 31, 2007, to wit; The East 18 feet of Lot 10, all of Lots 11 through 14, and ½ of the adjacent closed Alley Block, 35, MILITARY HEIGHTS ADDITION, an Addition to the City of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas (the “Property”), municipally known as 2525 Porter, El Paso, Texas In researching the lien records in the Office of the El Paso County Clerk, it was discovered that a Vendor’s lien was retained in deed dated July 11, 1989, filed of record in Volume 2075, Page 1043, Official Records of El Paso County, Texas from William Ellis, Individually and d/b/a Bunnell Ellis Partnership and Patricia Ellis to El Paso Engineering & Testing, securing payment of $160,000.00 note payable to William Ellis and Patricia Ellis, said lien being additionally secured by a Deed of Trust
Attempts were made to locate William Ellis and Patricia Ellis at their last known address have been made unsuccessfully.
It has been more than 30 years from the date of the Note to William Ellis and Patricia Ellis without any claim for payment from them. Further attempts by newspaper publication is hereby requested.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Amended Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas this the 14th day of July, 2022.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
Enrique Moreno County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Attest
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: HUMBERTO RAMOS HERNANDEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR01938
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF HUMBERTO RAMOS HERNANDEZ, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of HUMBERTO RAMOS HERNANDEZ, Deceased were issued on June 21, 2022, in Cause Number 2021-CPR01938, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: VERONICA HERNANDEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
VERONICA HERNANDEZ
Dependent Administratrix, Estate of HUMBERTO RAMOS HERNANDEZ, Deceased
c/o Lane C. Reedman
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 21st day of July, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax: (915) 544-8305
/by: /s/ Lane C. Reedman
Texas State Bar No. 16698400
Attorneys for the Estate
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF AURORA ORTIZ DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters of administration were granted to ROGELIO ORTIZ as independent administrator of the estate of AURORA ORTIZ, deceased, on July 19, 2022 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2022-CPR00939. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the Administrator, c/o Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona, 7500 Viscount Blvd., Ste. C62, El Paso, Texas 79925.
Rogelio Ortiz, Independent Administrator of the Estate of AURORA ORTIZ, deceased.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN RAYMOND DIGNAN, Deceased, were issued on July 26, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00842, pending in the Probate Court No.: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: SEAN A. DIGNAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated July 26, 2022.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for SEAN A. DIGNAN
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JACKIE DALE CRENSHAW, AKA JACK CRENSHAW, Deceased, were issued on July 26, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00722, pending in the Probate Court No.: 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: KATHRYN R. CRENSHAW. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated July 26, 2022.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for KATHRYN R. CRENSHAW
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
_____________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF WAYNE JACOBSON PEEPLES A/K/A WAYNE J. PEEPLES DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR00604
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF WAYNE JACOBSON PEEPLES A/K/A WAYNE J. PEEPLES
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of WAYNE JACOBSON PEEPLES A/K/A WAYNE J. PEEPLES, Cause Number
2022-CPR00604 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 19th day of July, 2022 to JOANNE VIRGINIA PEEPLES A/K/A JOANNE V. PEEPLES A/K/A JOANNE LARSON PEEPLES, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
4131 Trowbridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: July 25, 2022
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
JOANNE VIRGINIA PEEPLES
A/K/A JOANNE V. PEEPLES
A/K/A JOANNE LARSON PEEPLES
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF FLORENCE ANNETTE MILLS, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters of administration were granted to MATTHEW MILLS, as independent administrator of the estate of FLORENCE ANNETTE MILLS, deceased, on July 7, 2022 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2021-CPR02182. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the administrator c/o Elisa Samaniego with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
MATTHEW MILLS, independent administrator of the estate of FLORENCE ANNETTE MILLS, deceased
_____________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LOUIS EDWARD LEHMAN JR., DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2022-CPR01046
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LOUIS EDWARD LEHMAN JR., Deceased, were issued on the 26th day of July, 2022, in Docket Number 2022-CPR01046, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to BETTINA LEHMAN A/K/A BETTINA BENCOMO LEHMAN, Independent Executor. The address of record for BETTINA LEHMAN A/K/A BETTINA BENCOMO LEHMAN is 3200 Tomahawk St., El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 26th day of July, 2022.
/s/ BETTINA LEHMAN A/K/A BETTINA BENCOMO LEHMAN, Independent Executor of the Estate of LOUIS EDWARD LEHMAN JR., Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DONACIANO MELENDEZ JR., a/k/a DON MELENDEZ, Deceased, were issued on July 26, 2022, under Docket No. 2022-CPR00787 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA MICHELLE INGRAM. Claims may be presented in care of the representative of the estate addressed as follows:
MARIA MICHELLE INGRAM, Independent Executor Estate of DONACIANO MELENDEZ JR., a/k/a DON MELENDEZ, Deceased
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
910-K E. Redd Rd. #337
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 26th day of July, 2022.
Respectfully submitted,
Stephen L. Meador
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
By: /s/ Stephen L. Meador
Texas Bar No. 13884200
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and supplemental petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Third Supplemental Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of a Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge James Lucas of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, SANDRA DORADO and SAL DORADO’S said Supplemental Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law Richard Deck, 1113 East Yandell Dr., El Paso, Texas 79902 on this the 26th day of April, 2022 in this case, numbered 2019DCM4176 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Interest of a Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Supplemental Petition The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Third Suppplemental Petition to Terminate Parent Child Relationship and for adoption of a Child. Child’s Name: AYDEN JESUS NORIEGA Date of Birth: February 20, 2019
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 18th day of July, 2022.
Richard Deck
Attorney at Law
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
_____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF THOMAS ATWATER WHITE, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01371
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of THOMAS ATWATER WHITE, Deceased, were issued on July 13, 2022, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01371 pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: NORMA LOPEZ A/K/A NORMA TALAVERA LOPEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 25th day of July 2022
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texax 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
By: /s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
Attorney for SANDRA ANDRADE
_____________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF TRINIDAD V. HERRERA DECEASED
NO. 2022-CPR00719
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of TRINIDAD V. HERRERA. Deceased, were issued on July 19, 2022, in Cause No.
2022-CPR00719, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 El Paso County, Texas, to: ALFRED HERRERA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 25th day of July, 2022.
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915-500-4242 Facsimile
/s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
By: Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of ROBERTO RAFAEL SUAREZ-DIAZ, Deceased were issued on April 27, 2022, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00204 the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to WANDA I. REYES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrators prefer that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ROBERTO RAFAEL SUAREZ-DIAZ
C/O Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 27th day of July 2022.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ESTHER LEROY GRANADO a/k/a ESTHER L. GRANADO, Deceased, were issued on May 3, 2022, in Cause No. 2022-CPR00485, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to: VICTOR LEROY GRANADO, Executor. The residence of the Executor is El Paso, El Paso County, Texas; the post office address is:
c/o: Woodrow W. Bean III
Attorney at Law
616 N. Virginia St., Ste. E
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 26th day of July, 2022.
By: /s/ Woodrow W. Bean III
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00798056
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RAMON CHAPARRO ARZOLA
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of RAMON CHAPARRO ARZOLA, Deceased, was granted to VIRGINIA RODRIGUEZ (formerly known as VIRGINIA CHAPARRO PALACIOS, also known as VIRGINIA CHAPARRO BARRAZA), as Independent Executor on July 26, 2022, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number 2022-CPR01154. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Gina Fields, 5809 Acacia Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Ainsa Hutson Hester & Crews LLP
5809 Acacia Circle
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 845-5300
Facsimile: (915) 845-7800
By: /s/ Gina Fields
State Bar No. 11842750
Attorney for Independent Executor
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given pursuant of Chapter 59 Texas Property Code, (Chapter 476 Acts Of the 68th Legislature Regular Session 1983). MESA SELF STORAGE will sell at public sale by competitive bidding to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The personal property of:
A8 Julian Arredondo, A10 Devora Porfirio, B17
Samuel Arredondo, B21 Mariano Malagon, B37 Unknown, C2 Kenneth Eyster, C19 Andy Barreiro, C21 Sergio Plaza, C36 Armanda Harper, D6 Hilda Espino, El Alberto Lopez, E25 Berta Murillo, E29 Bart Reed
Units
Property to be sold: misc. household goods, furniture, tools, clothes, boxes, toys and personal content. Auction Company: Auctions Unlimited Neil Waxman Texas Auctioneer TAL #12930. The sale will commence at 10:00 AM on August 15, 2022, at the property where said property has been stored and which is located at MESA SELF STORAGE 6520 N. Mesa, El Paso, TX 79912. Goods must be paid in cash and removed at time of sale. Sold by complete unit. No Buyers Premium Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party.
_____________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE PURSUANT TO LIEN
Please be advised that a public auction will occur at 3 PM. On August 12, 2022 pursuant to Section 9-610 of the Texas Uniform Commercial Code for the sale of certain Trade fixtures, inventory, chattel, furniture, equipment, appliances, and other personal property located at the premises formerly occupied by Shayesteh & Shams Westside P.A., (Debtor”) located at 255 Shadow Mountain, Suite G-H, El Paso, TX 79912. The property to be sold is security for certain indebted ness owed by Debtor to 251 Shadow Mountain, LLC (“Secured Party”) pursuant to a lease dated February 12, 2013 amended May 15, 2013. The above referenced property will be sold to the highest bidder. A clean-up and removal deposit will be required. Removal (And the cost associated with same) of any purchased items(s) shall be the sole responsibility of the successful purchaser. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property for sale. Items may be sold in groups or separately at Seller’s option. The sale is “AS IS, WHERE IS” with no express or implied warranties, including, but not limited to, warranty of any kind relating to title, ownership, non-infringement, possession, quiet enjoyment, or the like. Any prospective purchaser who is the highest bidder, other than the Secured Party, will be required to pay the purchase price at the time of the public sale in cash, by cashier’s check or other immediately available funds. If Secured Party is the highest bidder, at such public sale, Secured Party may pay the purchase price for the property, in whole or in part, by crediting the amount of such purchase price against the balance of the unpaid indebtedness. The sale may be adjourned from time to time, and notice of any adjourned sale date will be given only at the time of the scheduled sale and to those who attend the sale. Debtor is entitled to an accounting of the unpaid indebtedness secured by the collateral to be sold. An accounting may be requested by calling, or for further information, contact Elliot Berg at 251 Shadow Mountain, LLC at (915) 532-3456.
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: TREVEOUS BELECFHER, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the 1st Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Michelle R. Martinez
El Paso County courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas, on the 14th day of June, 2021, against TREVEOUS BELECHER, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM3393 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of KING CURTIS,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: KING CURTIS Date of Birth: 06/08/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 26th day of July, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ERIKA ANNETTE ALVAREZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the 1st Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Michelle R. Martinez
El Paso County courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas, on the 14th day of June, 2022, against ERIKA ANNETTE ALVAREZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2022DCM3522 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of ROMEO ALVAREZ,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: ROMEO ALVAREZ Date of Birth: 06/20/2020 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 26th day of July, 2022.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
_____________________________________________________
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the District with the following products will be accepted at the following times:
Monday, August 22, 2022
Janitorial Supplies
RFP No. E2321,
Until 10:00 a.m. MT
Proposals and detailed specifications are available and can be retrieved and submitted electronically through the district e-bid website:
___________________________________________________
RFP #22-011
ON-SITE FOOD SERVICES ON A CONCESSION BASIS – VALLE VERDE CAMPUS (AMERICANA VILLAGE – SATELLITE MOBILE KITCHEN)
The Board of Trustees of El Paso County Community College District is seeking proposals in connection with RFP #22-011 On-site Food Services on a Concession Basis – Valle Verde Campus (Americana Village – Satellite Mobile Kitchen.) The General Conditions, specifications, and required submission materials may be obtained via download at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/portal/?tab=openOpportunities. A pre-proposal conference will be held in Conference Room B240 of the Valle Verde Campus, 919 Hunter, El Paso, Texas, 79915, at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, followed by a walk-through of the area. Although highly recommended, attendance is not required for award. Proposal responses will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. (MST/MDT), Wednesday, August 17, 2022, via the Bonfire portal at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/portal/?tab=openOpportunities.
By: Cassandra Guevara, Buyer
Purchasing & Contract Management
