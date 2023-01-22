In 2014, my husband and I bought a fixer-upper in El Paso’s Upper Valley.
Among the very long list of issues was a terrible electric stove. It was built into the kitchen island and had a matching separate oven built into the cabinetry.
The kitchen, while hideous, was among the few things fully functional in the home. Yes, there are whimsical veggies painted into the tile and the countertops slope due to shoddy work, but we could cook and clean and would therefore focus on other pressing issues like replacing the roof, repairing broken windows, converting swamp coolers and bathroom remodels – the list goes on. I recall one contractor told me he hoped I got a really good deal on the house. I replied, “not good enough.”
As new issues surfaced, the kitchen remodel fell lower down the list.
Then one day the oven broke. Fantastic! I secretly hoped it would catapult the kitchen remodel back to the top of the list where beyond a working oven, more importantly, I could finally finagle a gas stove, something I sorely missed from my previous home.
My husband wasn’t so quick to see the opportunity. He told me to sit tight while he looked for a replacement.
Fine. It was unlikely. The appliance seemed an unusual size set into a very poorly, but custom-built cabinet.
Where there’s a will … damn if he didn’t find a practically new, exact fit and for only a couple hundred dollars. He was delighted.
It was the practical solution, not the right time to tackle the kitchen.
Not all was lost, however, and he offered a compromise. As it turned out, this oven replacement was part of a pair with a matching stove. The stove was similar to ours in most ways, with one major difference: it was gas.
It also turned out our kitchen island was already piped for gas so for another $100 and the cost of a plumber, I could get my gas stove and still bypass a major remodel.
I’d often wondered why gas stoves weren’t standard on every home. They are so superior for cooking. Our electric stove was horrible. It took an eternity to boil water, and once the burners were hot, it was another eternity for them to cool down. I could never get timing or temperature right and often served burnt offerings. Why this headache when there is an easy alternative?
Gas stoves are the preferred choice among restaurant chefs and a lot of home cooks. The Wall Street Journal reported that more than a third of U.S. households cook with gas.
But the much beloved gas stove is under scrutiny and at the center of another politically charged debate.
Opponents of the gas stove argue that the appliances emit carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, which pollute air quality in the home and contribute to climate change. And now, a new scientific report says the resulting poor home air quality is responsible for 13% of childhood asthma.
To sum up the controversy, the progressives have leaped to a discussion over a draconian ban on gas stoves, while conservatives cry over big government’s threat on the last thread of traditional American life.
Like every other issue, the factions are polarized and hardened on their positions.
As for me, I’m a little bit heart broken. While I have been enjoying a much-improved cooktop, I certainly don’t want to contribute to anyone’s degraded air. As with most things, I see both sides and find myself torn in the middle.
But I’m also an optimist and believe that when one door shuts, another opens.
And that’s why when the day comes for that remodel, I have my eye on a brand new stove: induction, anyone?
The more I read up on this technology, the more excited I get. It’s incredibly efficient – they say you can boil water in under two minutes. I wondered if I’d have to replace some of my precious cookware like cast iron, but they say it’s well suited to the magnetic fields used to heat the cookware.
It seems the best of both worlds, minus a couple of things, the first a hefty price tag.
To offset that, the Inflation Reduction Act passed last August, includes $4.5 billion in funding for states to provide rebates for the purchase of new electric appliances, including ranges, cooktops, and wall ovens. But qualification is contingent on how much you earn relative to where you live. The top rebate is $840 on a new electric cooking appliance and more money to help cover the cost of converting.
I tried to figure out what that looks like in El Paso – I even called a top appliance store – but came up short. The website rewiringamerica.org has calculators, but this specific one is not up and running yet.
The second major drawback to an induction range as far as I can tell is heating corn tortillas. There’s nothing quite like the taste of a hot tortilla heated up and slightly burned from an open flame.
But for that, I have a solution: the grill.
I’m sure grills are also probably cancer-causing pollutants, but we’ll save that for another column.
