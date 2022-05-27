EPCC Legal Notices for 5-27-22 May 27, 2022 May 27, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SPECIALISTART INSTRUCTOR (Full-Time, Temporary) HISTORY INSTRUCTOR (Full-time, Temporary)LAB AIDE-LANGUAGEINSTITUTE(Part-time)Application Deadline:06/03/2022 ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR PHYSICAL PLANT Application Deadline:07/08/2022Please visit our website andapply on-line at:http://jobs.epcc.eduJobline: (915) 831-6378EEO Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Application Instructor Deadline Internet Education Website History Lab Accounts Receivable × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles110-year-old Downtown landmark to be renovated, become Hampton Inn hotelMemorial Day: Events planned across El PasoBrunch much? Downtown El Paso eateries ride brunch surgeEl Paso veterinarians honored at banquetCybill Shepherd supports Bruce Willis after aphasia diagnosisDay 12: Escaped murderer with Mexican drug cartel ties remains on the runA great bourbon from the Bluegrass StateSome reps want to rein in mayor’s veto power7 empty schools added to EPISD surplus property listQ&A: After four decades in TV, Kevin Lovell retires Images Videos CommentedAs schools close, what happens to the property? (1)Fenenbock, Cabrera settle lawsuit involving Texas online charter school (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News What Shoshana Johnson remembers on Memorial Day Former tennis pro gives youths a helping hand Film studio opens with red-carpet event Kappy's Corner: #LiveLikeLuke honors UTEP player’s legacy El Pasoans run and walk for families in crisis The ‘hoppiest weekend ever’ Conference goes ‘Beyond’ Showplace of the Southwest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.