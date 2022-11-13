New Mexico has long relied on private prisons more than almost any other state — something that Michelle Lujan Grisham was deeply critical of in her 2018 campaign for governor. Since taking office, she has converted three of them to state-run facilities.
But those changes came with a steep price tag: New Mexico is now on the hook for $217 million in rent over the next 20 years, with long-term leases that will keep all three prisons open at the same time that the state’s inmate population is steadily falling.
Today, reform advocates, policy analysts and some state lawmakers are questioning whether New Mexico would have been better off shuttering the prisons altogether.
“I think there’s a tendency for politicians to think they can score an easy win with progressives by sidelining these private corporations,” said Steven Robert Allen, director of the New Mexico Prison and Jail Project, a coalition of attorneys that advocates for improved conditions for inmates. But just taking over a facility doesn’t dramatically reform the system, he said. “It accomplishes so little in terms of addressing mass incarceration and the trail of destruction.”
In 2019, the state assumed control of the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility, a 628-bed prison in rural Clayton, a town of some 3,000 near the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles. Its private operator, the Florida-based GEO Group Inc., had announced that it intended to close the prison because it was too difficult to keep staffed at the required levels.
Rather than shut it down, the state stepped in and took over operations; state and local officials at the time stressed how important it was to protect jobs in a small town like Clayton.
Last November, the state took control of two more private prisons — the 673-bed Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Grants and the 590-bed Guadalupe County Correctional Facility in Santa Rosa, operated by CoreCivic and GEO Group, respectively.
New Mexico does not own any of these buildings. Instead, it pays millions of dollars per year in rent, according to state documents.
A New Mexico Corrections Department spokesperson acknowledged that state officials neglected to conduct a cost-benefits analysis before taking control. “Formal cost analysis was not conducted,” Carmelina Hart wrote in an email to Searchlight New Mexico. “The motivating factors” for the transition were instead “due to the safety of staff, the community, and inmates in our care,” she wrote.
Inmate numbers down
The state’s prison population has been steadily dropping since 2019, when Lujan Grisham took office. New Mexico had 5,852 people serving time this year, according to a report from the New Mexico Sentencing Commission, compared to 7,428 three years ago. The report forecasts that the number will drop to 4,822 in 10 years’ time.
“(I) find it difficult to understand why we need more empty beds,” said State Rep. Phelps Anderson (I-Roswell), who at a hearing last year asked corrections officials if they would consider closing down the prisons.
Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokesperson for Lujan Grisham, said in an email that the move to take over these facilities has been a win for New Mexico. Neither she nor a spokesperson for the Corrections Department, however, disputed the potential $217 million in rent payments as predicted by Searchlight.
“The state has always been clear that its goal in transitioning privately-managed prisons to state oversight has been prioritizing the safety of the facilities and moving New Mexico away from its dependence on private for-profit prison operators, offering better pay and benefits in safer facilities,” she wrote.
CoreCivic and the GEO Group refused to comment.
Ever-rising rents
New Mexico is paying millions to rent these prisons through lease agreements designed to extract more money out of the state each year. And according to the lease agreements, New Mexico cannot buy any of the facilities, Hart
said.
For example, the lease with CoreCivic for the Grants prison is renewable through 2041, with rent set to increase by 2.5 percent each year. Renewing the lease through 2041 would ultimately cost the state $99.6 million.
And that’s just for one facility. The total figure for rental costs is projected to more than double if the state renews all three leases to their fullest extents. At that point, the combined total would come to nearly $217 million.
In addition to renting the facilities, New Mexico is now responsible for the cost of operating them. In the case of Clayton, operating costs shot up 22 percent from 2019 to 2020, its first full year under state control, according to a 2021 Legislative Finance Committee report.
Meanwhile, private corporations will be enriched on the state’s dime, analysts warn.
