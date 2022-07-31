In a rising solar energy market, an El Paso company is making the most of its opportunity to soar to the sun.
Energy Source Manufacturing – owned and operated by brothers Victor and Diego Sanchez – opened three years ago.
“We’ve always wanted to be entrepreneurs,” said Victor Sanchez, the company’s chief executive officer. “We were looking to find the right path and I think that we found it here in the solar panel industry.”
Diego Sanchez is the chief financial officer.
The company has about 120 employees. The company looks to double production by the end of 2023.
“Solar energy is the kind of technology that we believe is going to change the way we consume and produce energy,” Victor Sanchez said, adding that global warming will be a reason why solar panels are going to be utilized more in the future.
According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, the U.S. solar market has had 126.1 gigawatts installed this year - enough to power 22 million homes - and is expected to quadruple by 2030.
Victor Sanchez said Energy Source Manufacturing is the only solar panel manufacturer and distributor in El Paso.
“There’s a lot of industry manufacturing already in El Paso and Juárez, so that’s why we decided to be here,” he said. “The cost of living here is cheaper than if you go up north and that has helped us as far as providing jobs and new opportunities to the community but at the same time, keeping our cost at a low, low price.”
He said the company prides itself on being American made.
Jen Bristol, senior director of communications of Solar Energy Industries Association, said there are benefits from having more solar business on national shores.
“Having more domestic suppliers would definitely strengthen the supply chain and help to insulate it from global instability,” she said.
The largest solar panel manufacturers in the United States include Hanwha Q CELLS in Georgia, Jinko Solar in Florida, Silfab Solar in Washington, Solaria in California, and Mission Solar in Texas, according to SolarReviews, a consumer reviews website on residential solar panels and solar panel installation companies.
Most of these manufacturers are subsidiaries created by larger companies outside of the United States.
Whether more potential entrepreneurs can start their solar panel businesses in American is dependent on Congress and if they can fund the production capacity for the solar supply chain, Bristol said.
“You need sound industrial policy and a long-term investment strategy in order to encourage domestic manufacturing,” she said.
Victor Sanchez said Energy Source Manufacturing has been successful as solar panel orders increase 25% annually.
“Most of our clients are in the United States and a couple is from Europe and South America,” he said.
Sanchez added that during the pandemic, when businesses faced challenges of profit or traffic, the company benefited.
“People were home, so they were using more electricity than normal,” he said. “It was a great opportunity to have a lot of new clients. Some jobs still let you work from home. This makes people understand the importance of consuming and producing energy.”
The challenge Energy Source Manufacturing is the misconception of how solar power works.
He said questions including the cost of solar panels and their effectiveness during the night constantly arise.
When telling someone on the positives of solar panels, he wants people to be open minded.
“They need to understand what solar panels are and they must do research on the product,” Sanchez said. “It’s like when you go buy a car.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Luis Rios at lrios@elpasoinc.com or call 915-534-442 ext. 132
