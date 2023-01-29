HATE CRIMES

Marcela Martínez, whose husband was seriously injured and whose father-in-law was one of 23 killed in the mass shooting, visits the makeshift memorial at the site on Sept. 9, 2019.

 TAMIR KALIFA

The man accused of killing nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart plans to plead guilty to federal charges in the case, according to court records filed days after the federal government said it wouldn’t seek the death penalty in the case.

