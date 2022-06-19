Hector Aguilar remembers the day his barber had some advice and tough words for him: He should get his cosmetology license and get working or he would be stuck right where he was in a year, having accomplished nothing.
That message proved prophetic, and still in a rut Aguilar decided to take his barber’s advice and get his cosmetology license.
“Having the barbershop, I see it as the fastest way of becoming my own boss and having to work for nobody else,” Aguilar said.
He opened Big City Barbershop in 2019 and has been paying it forward since, helping others build their future at his shop in the West Valley Center. Many of his employees and customers come from some of El Paso’s lower-income neighborhoods.
When making an appointment, customers are greeted by young neighborhood barbers and the owner, Aguilar, as they all build their future.
Some barbers at Big City Barbershop started their careers there. Others have more experience. Robert Stevenson, who was hired by Big City three weeks ago, said he had cut hair at his home for three years.
Stevenson said he went to Big City after he was released from prison and asked Aguilar for a chance to work.
“I showed him my work in videos and pictures of my haircuts. Then, he said to come on Tuesday,” Stevenson said.
He said Aguilar looks out for his employees.
“I tell a lot of these young kids working in my barbershop to not give up,” Aguilar said. “It’s hard to come here at first with no clients being a new barber, but you gotta keep grinding and keep working.”
Before opening Big City, when he was contemplating his future, Aguilar was undecided.
“I had a lot of ideas of stuff to do, but nothing was really solid,” he said. “It wasn’t until I started going to a barbershop myself that I got a little bit interested in it.”
It was Ernie Salazar with Five Star Barbershop in Anthony, Texas, who pushed him to do it with some tough words.
Aguilar, who attended the Olympian Academy of Cosmetology in Las Cruces, said he has thanked Salazar multiple times in past conversations.
Big City wasn’t open long before the pandemic struck. COVID-19 and the related government orders that shut down businesses deemed non-essential dealt a huge blow to his business, Aguilar said.
“When the first shutdown happened, it was for two weeks and then we went back to business a little bit after,” Aguilar said. “Then, they said barbering was not essential, so they shut us down again.”
Even as the economy has continued to recover, Aguilar said they are still struggling to get back some of their older clients as the novel coronavirus continues to infect people.
When asked why he wanted to open Big City on the Westside, Aguilar said, “It’s where I’m from. I grew up here.”
He said he hopes to one day expand his business outside of the city.
