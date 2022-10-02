Ahsan Choudhuri’s El Paso story begins in Diana Natalicio’s office, where he met the late UTEP president.
“It was a meeting of a lifetime,” Choudhuri says. “Anybody who met Dr. Natalicio knows she had this uncanny ability… I was no match. I was 26 years old and in front of a president who was so inspiring. She sold me on UTEP and the mission right away. That was it.”
It was 2001, and he was an ambitious 20-something who wanted to do big things. He had a doctorate in mechanical engineering from the University of Oklahoma, had received a research innovation award from NASA and was in final negotiations for a faculty position at a different university – one with a major aerospace program.
El Paso and the University of Texas at El Paso were not on Choudhuri’s radar. And when he received a call from Ryan Wicker, executive director of the Keck Center at UTEP, asking if he wanted to interview for a position, his answer was no.
But Wicker was persistent and eventually convinced Choudhuri to come, not to interview for a position but just to visit and learn more about El Paso and UTEP.
Choudhuri arrived in El Paso on a Thursday afternoon. He met Natalicio the next day, flew back to Oklahoma that Saturday, received a fax from UTEP with a job offer that Monday and signed it the same day.
Choudhuri’s efforts to build an aerospace center at UTEP began with $25,000 and three student employees. Today, the center has accumulated $100 million in grants and has more than 190 student employees. Hundreds of the program’s graduates now work for aerospace companies, ranging from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin to aerospace giant Lockheed Martin.
Choudhuri recently met with our news team to share his big vision for advanced aerospace manufacturing, which has become one of the rare initiatives that our often fractured region has coalesced around.
The West Texas Aerospace and Defense Coalition now includes UTEP, the city of El Paso, El Paso County, El Paso Chamber, Workforce Solutions Borderplex, Rio Grande Council of Governments and U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar’s office.
Most of the engineers who graduate from UTEP leave El Paso because there are few jobs for them here. In another pivotal meeting, Choudhuri remembers Escobar, who was then El Paso County judge, asking, “What can you do about keeping them here?”
Lots of study led to the effort to develop advanced manufacturing in the region by putting in place the infrastructure needed for it to grow. Planning began in 2018.
In August, UTEP started construction on an $80 million building to house the Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center. And last month, El Paso community leaders, with President Joe Biden via video call, announced that the region was awarded $40 million from the federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge.
The grant will support the development of an advanced manufacturing campus on city property at El Paso International Airport. The campus will provide manufacturers a secure area with super-fast 5G internet connectivity to do advanced manufacturing. The facility UTEP developed at the regional airport in Fabens in 2017 will provide access for testing rocket systems and the like.
One fact Choudhuri shared that surprised me: They were able to identify about 300 small- and medium-sized manufacturers in the El Paso region. While I knew manufacturing was huge in Juárez, I never expected there were that many north of the border.
“El Paso is dotted by these small- and medium-sized manufacturers. It’s just that we never took care of them,” he says.
Supply chain snarls and the increasing costs of doing business in Asia, along with souring U.S.-China trade relations and China’s draconian approach to containing COVID, have prompted more companies to rethink their reliance on manufacturing overseas. And while many companies aren’t pulling production out of Asia, some are expanding their operations in North America, which has led to a boom in industrial real estate in this region.
The New York Times reports that “Factory jobs are booming like it’s the 1970s.” You can read that story on page 18A.
“Our country is starting to onshore many things now, and this is a huge opportunity for us,” Choudhuri says. “But it will be built on those small- and medium-sized manufacturers.”
The manufacturing jobs here are largely low wage. But with the right investment, infrastructure and support Choudhuri believes the region does have the potential to develop the kind of advanced manufacturing that does support high skill, high wage jobs.
When Choudhuri was done telling the story of how he came to El Paso, I had to know: What did Natalicio, who died last year, say in that meeting that so completely changed his mind about the university and El Paso?
“She said, ‘Every person has a purpose; you have to do something with it. And looking at your CV, you can do anything you want. I know you would be very successful, but make a choice: Will you just be a faculty member with a large research bank, or will you make an impact that will be felt for generations? I know you would make an impact here.’”
Choudhuri, who was born in Bangladesh, says his visit to El Paso was the first time since he had come to the United States that he felt like he was home.
“At the time, I didn’t know what it took to build a research program,” he said. “I just wanted to be in a place where I could make an impact. And in the back of my mind was that I had been given so much opportunity as an immigrant, and this was my opportunity to pay it back.”
DROP CAP
Choudhuri’s obsession with planes and space does not begin with Chuck Yeager, the famed American test pilot who was the first human to break the sound barrier, but with the engineer behind the design of the jet that took Yeager through the sound barrier in 1947.
“Everybody knows about Chuck Yeager, but it was Jack Ridley who was the primary engineer behind the Bell X-1. Growing up I read about that aircraft. I did not want to be a pilot – that was too scary – but I really latched on to Jack Ridley and his ability to solve problems. I wanted to be an aerospace engineer.”
That’s how Choudhuri ended up at the University of Oklahoma. It’s where Ridley graduated in the late 1930s.
“When I got to the University of Oklahoma, I learned nobody knew about Jack Ridley,” Choudhuri said, laughing.
Now, he makes sure everybody knows about the Bell X-1, Jack Ridley, El Paso, UTEP and the region’s vision for advanced aerospace engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.