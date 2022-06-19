The first mall to ever open in El Paso, Bassett Place, turns 60 this year.
Opened in 1962 as Bassett Center, the mall was built by The Center Companies and named for Charles Nebeker Bassett, a former president of the El Paso Chamber of Commerce.
“There was no roof on it at that time,” said Josie Singh, the accountant at Bassett Place Real Estate Co. who has worked at the mall for more than 20 years. “The stores faced each other and there was a common area around which was just the sidewalk.”
Renamed Bassett Place in 2004 and now owned by Cypress Equities, the mall is an indoor, single-level shopping center with more than 735,000 square feet and 60 stores.
Over the past 60 years, Bassett Place has had its challenges.
The Popular Dry Goods Company operated a store in the space that is now used by Costco until the local department store chain closed in 1995.
“The Popular leaving was one of the biggest crises that we had because it was such a huge department store,” Singh said.
The latest challenge the mall has faced is keeping its tenants amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Singh said the biggest tenants they lost were Victoria’s Secret and New York & Company.
The mall’s largest tenants now are Dave and Busters, The Premiere LUX 17 & IMAX, Ross, Target and Costco Wholesale, according to Singh. But while the mall has national tenants, they make sure to include local tenants.
“Local tenants bring a certain flavor to the mall. It’s something different that you can try,” Singh said.
Some local tenants that have been with the mall for many years include Mr. C’s Toys, Chicho’s and Unique Sports.
“(Our tenants) take care of their business, and we try to help with whatever we can,” Teresa Vazquez, specialty leasing manager at Bassett Place, said. “We do that by bringing in events.”
Bassett Place has events every month, ranging from holiday events to the recent Anime Fest.
“The mall and staff have helped me grow my business with the opportunity to give ideas and support those ideas,” said Maribel Aguirre, the owner of Chicho’s and host of Anime Fest.
Bassett Place’s overall mission is to be a community-focused shopping mall where customers can go in and out quickly for whatever they need, Vazquez said.
“You can’t compare us to Cielo Vista anymore,” Singh said of the popular Eastside mall. “But we have our own clientele, and the thing about Bassett is our customers are very loyal to us.”
Frank Soto said he has been going to Bassett Place for about 30 years, whether to take his morning walks or shop at Target.
“My wife was the one that got me coming here,” Soto said. “She passed away and now I remember her when I come around.”
