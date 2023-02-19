Big plans are in the works to expand Coronado Country Club, the private, members-only club high on the mountain in West El Paso.
Architectural drawings show more than 5,000 square feet of indoor space to be added or improved, while 4,000 square feet of outdoor patio space would be added to take advantage of spectacular mountain views.
For members who have been using the club’s small exercise room, the plan calls for a new 2,800-square-foot fitness center with lots and lots of equipment, including cardio and free weights.
Adjoining the fitness room would be new locker rooms for men and women; the ladies get a massage room, steam room and ladies lounge. The men’s locker room would have a sauna and steam room.
And that’s not all. The plans call for huge windows in the fitness room looking to the south, along with new terraces outside the men’s grille and the fitness room with the same view.
The expansion would be paid for by members, and we hear the club’s membership is currently at or near capacity.
Coronado was established in 1957 on 125 acres of rolling mountain terrain. It’s had some updates over the years, but this would be the largest expansion project, probably taking form in stages. The El Paso firm of In Situ is the project’s architect.
Coronado also has an 18-hole golf course, a championship-sized outdoor pool, lighted tennis courts and banquet rooms. It’s a popular venue for special events, weddings and tournaments.
In 2019, members of the private El Paso Country Club made a major investment in the property, adding a two-story family center with a large fitness room, and more amenities for family members.
Food news
We hear a new restaurant is coming to a popular El Paso neighborhood. Manhattan Heights Tavern and Grill is set to open in late May or early June at Montana and Piedras.
The owners are Shane and Anthony Duncan, John Geske and Nick Bauer.
If some of the names are familiar, it’s because some of them already operate 35 Tavern and Grill on Montwood. The casual yet fine dining eatery has been open since 2017 serving house-cut steaks, fresh fish dishes and specialty drinks.
It’s never too late
El Paso is the eighth best place in the country to get married, based on a study of wedding costs by WalletHub.
