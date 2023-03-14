What Kevin Baker is reading: "Win" by Harlan Coben Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 Updated 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin BakerUTEP women’s basketball coachWhat I’m reading:“Win” by Harlan CobenGenre:Mystery, Fiction, Thirller What it’s about:This is a fictional book about Winslow Lockwood, a former FBI agent and millionaire. He gets called back to duty on a murder case that involves his family.Why I’m loving it:I love all his books because they are modern-day murder mystery books. Many have been made into movies on Netflix.Other recent reads: Coben is my guy. I only read his stuff. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Literature Film Industry Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The B Section Plan out your weekend with our calendar of events, as well as lifestyle, community features, arts and culture, entertainment and sports stories from across the borderland every Friday. El Paso Inc. Headlines & Announcements Our top news stories delivered directly to your email inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThis vending machine dispenses cake in a canThe food of summer: Southwest University Park introduces new menuNo politicians but plenty of action on May ballotEntrepreneur plans Eastside gym, pool nightclubMore women build careers, raze barriers in constructionWnispersPaul Harvey Jr.Arizona man pleads guilty in El Paso cattle theft, ordered to pay $50,416El Paso bat company finds buyer, plans expansionKappy's Corner: Powerbull merges with Mexican bat company Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedCity Council votes to terminate city manager’s contract (1)Lessons from a year of conflict in Ukraine (1)‘Star Ceiling’ coming to Downtown El Paso (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Post-Hurricane Period Is Dangerous for People With Dementia Jewish Americans press Israeli leaders to compromise Brazil reintroduces visa requirement for US tourists, others Committee advances $1 billion plan for relief funds Sir Elton John planning massive holiday after finishing Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour Noncitizens allowed to vote in some local elections, spurring backlash from GOP Florida man guilty in 2019 fatal shooting of 5 women at bank 'Quantum Leap' star Caitlin Bassett jumps from Army to TV
