What will the Federal Reserve do in 2023 and how will it affect the U.S. economy? While nothing is certain, a look at how the Fed responded to inflation in the 1970s could provide some insight into what we might expect this year.
When inflation started rising in the early 1970s, the Federal Reserve was slow to react and decided to take a wait-and-see approach thinking that inflation was merely transitory and would subside once the oil embargo was lifted. As a result, inflation became embedded in the economy, and the Fed had to chase inflation with tightened policies that threw the economy into recession.
The second mistake the Fed made was to lower interest rates too soon in each economic cycle, which allowed inflation to reignite. This created a vicious wage-price spiral fueled by baby boomers forming families and creating demand with the mindset of “I had better buy it today because it will cost more tomorrow.”
The cycle was finally broken in the late 1970s when the Fed got in front of inflation, with short-term interest rates rising as high as 19%. Even then, the Fed made the mistake of lowering interest rates too soon, resulting in a radical shift toward higher rates and the double-dip recessions of the late ’70s and early ’80s.
This pre-emptive approach to controlling inflation was followed by the Federal Reserve for the next forty years resulting in four decades of relatively low inflation.
Following the financial crisis of 2008, the Fed was forced into an over-accommodative monetary policy with near zero interest rates and quantitative easing programs. After several years of over-accommodation, the Fed tried to change course later in the decade with a discontinuation of the QE programs and slightly higher interest rates.
Then as the pandemic hit in early 2020, the Fed was forced to revert to an over-accommodative stance by lowering short-term interest rates back down to zero and by essentially printing money.
This caused an explosion in the Fed’s balance sheet from $4.1 trillion to $9 trillion in just a few months creating an explosion in the U.S. money supply. When coupled with the unprecedented stimulus spending by Congress and supply bottlenecks, this caused too much cash to chase too few goods and ignited inflation.
There were also fiscal and monetary mistakes made during this period that accelerated the inflation problem.
On the fiscal side, Congress kept spending excessively even though it was no longer needed to stimulate the economy. The $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed in March 2021 was completely unnecessary since the economy was already growing at a rapid pace.
From a monetary perspective, the Fed made two major mistakes that have affected us over the past couple of years and will impact us this year.
First, during the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole summit in August 2020, it adopted something it calls average inflation targeting. In other words, instead of getting in front of inflation, the Fed decided to take a “wait-and-see” and to not tighten monetary policy until inflation exceeded its target of 2%.
Then as inflation rose above 2% at the beginning of 2021 and broke above 5% in June, the Fed sat on its hands and did nothing, arguing that inflation was “transitory” and would subside once the supply bottlenecks were gone.
The second mistake was that the Fed continued its quantitative easing program even though the stimulus was no longer needed. This pumped hundreds of billions of unnecessary dollars into an economy that was already experiencing rising inflation.
Just as with fiscal policy, these two mistakes added fuel to the inflation fire and forced the Fed to pivot toward a more restrictive policy last year.
In addition to reversing the quantitative easing program, the Fed increased the federal funds rate seven times in 2022, resulting in a total increase of 4.25%. This raised the fund’s rate from 0.0-0.25% at the beginning of the year to 4.25-4.5% at the end.
What can we expect in 2023?
At its Dec. 14 meeting, the Fed raised rates by 0.5%, a reduction compared to the 0.75% increases announced at its prior four meetings.
This does not mean Fed officials are close to the end of the tightening cycle. It means they are waiting for the prior increases to catch up to the economy due to the time lags between rate increases and the subsequent impact on the economy.
One thing to bear in mind is that the Fed is still chasing inflation with the fed funds rate at 4.5% versus an inflation rate of more than 7%. So we can expect more but smaller increases in short-term rates in 2023 as the Fed tries to get in front of inflation and bring it down to its 2% target.
Even though market pundits have stated that rates will come down later in 2023, this scenario is unlikely since the Fed does not want to repeat its mistake in the 1970s of lowering rates too soon.
The real problem for the Fed going forward is the employment situation, with the large gap between job openings and the number of people seeking jobs. This wide discrepancy puts upward pressure on wages, which squeezes profit margins and ultimately results in higher consumer prices.
Will we go into a recession in 2023? Last month, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stated that recessions are impossible to predict. He is probably right.
My opinion is that we are already in a mild hidden recession that will become more apparent in 2023.
The housing market has fallen apart. Commodity prices are falling due to the slowdown in global growth. Manufacturers and retailers are being squeezed by higher wages and the shift in consumer spending away from manufactured goods toward services. Even so, the service sector is beginning to show signs of weakness. And, finally, high inflation always results in some form of recession as the Fed tightens monetary policy to slow the economy.
The most likely scenario for 2023 is that the Fed will need to maintain higher interest rates throughout the year to avoid the mistakes of the 1970s and compensate for the mistakes made in 2020 and 2021.
The good news for investors is that financial markets are forward looking and anticipate far in advance. So, if the market sees a pause or pivot in monetary policy, improvement in global economies or a sustained reduction in inflation, then the bear market will be over and a new bull market will begin.
Email questions or comments to David B. Prilliman at davepic@sbcglobal.net.
Prilliman is a principal with Professional Investment Counsel Inc. in El Paso.
