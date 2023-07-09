Charlie Marshall

Charlie Marshall regularly has no water a few days each week.

From his home on the former site of a fire lookout tower, Charlie Marshall has expansive views of the forested hills around the community of Timberon, where he had hoped to spend his early retirement in rural idyll. But over the three decades that he’s lived there, his dreams have gradually unraveled. Today, due to local water shortages and alarming infrastructure failures, the reality is “worse than a Third-World country,” he said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.