Retired U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer George Ramos, left, served in Desert Shield, and U.S. Army veteran Luis “Tio” Duran, a Bronze Star recipient who served during the Iraq war, will participate in the Veterans softball game.
After Henry Veloz was named president of the El Paso/New Mexico Senior Softball League five years ago, one of the first things he noticed was the large number of veterans that made up the league.
Wanting to do something to thank them for their service to the United States, Veloz started the El Paso/New Mexico Senior Softball Military Veterans Appreciation Game four years ago.
This year’s edition will be played at 8:30 a.m., Nov. 12, at Capistrano Field.
“This league is a great place where the veterans can establish a camaraderie and reminisce about their times in the military,” Veloz said. “Senior softball is a real big deal. You have guys who stay in shape and participate at a very high level and that makes this game the highlight of the season.”
The appreciation game will consist of 20 players on each side, including four women, and will be umpired by military veterans as well.
“I started playing in this league when I turned 50,” said Luis ‘Tio’ Duran, an Iraq War veteran and Bronze Star recipient. “It’s about having fun playing, staying in shape, making friends and at the same time meeting other veterans as you go.”
Duran, who is also the ROTC instructor at Ysleta High School, had no idea how many comrades he had in this league.
“When they put together this game of veterans, I was surprised to learn how many guys there actually were,” he said. “You get to partake in something meaningful. For the league to take the time to celebrate these veterans is a pretty awesome thing to do. We have fun heckling each other, making fun of the other military branches but at the end of the day, it’s one mission, one country and one fight, so it’s a great honor to meet my brothers.”
While the game is only in its fourth year, it is already receiving some corporate sponsorship.
“This year, Roman Construction Project Management is sponsoring the t-shirts each team is going to wear for the game,” said Andy Tarin, a Vietnam veteran. “It’s an honor to partner with Henry (Veloz) to help acknowledge my fellow veterans for what they sacrificed for their country. The games especially help veterans suffering from PTSD, tinnitus or other conditions that people can’t see from the outside.”
Tarin, 73, isn’t just helping put this year’s game together, he’ll be playing in it.
“I’ve been playing in softball leagues for over 50 years because I simply love the game,” he said. “The atmosphere for this contest has always been special. It’s a great day, it doesn’t matter who wins. Just like in war, we go into battle and we head back to our units. That day, we’ll play the game and then go back to our teams.”
This year’s game will offer the players a little more than just bragging rights.
“For this game, we’re ordering some gold and silver rings with the inscription, ‘Retired Military Veteran,’ on each,” Veloz said. “The winners will get the gold rings and the others the silver.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.