Congratulations to UTEP’s Dana Dimel and Ben Wallis for receiving contract extensions. Both head coaches are in the process of impressive team transformations.
Dimel is entering the final year of his original five-year contract that he signed prior to the 2018 season. Over that time, he has transformed UTEP football from a one-win team into a perennial bowl contender.
Preaching patience, Dimel has built a program that now has enough depth and talent to contend for postseason trips. He will receive a $100,000 raise, which puts his annual salary to $850,000. He’s now under contract through 2024.
Wallis inherited a volleyball program that had not been relevant in more than a decade.
In three years, he turned the Miners into a legitimate powerhouse that is now a conference championship contender.
Last season, he guided UTEP to their first ever postseason appearance in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. The Miners advanced all the way to the semifinals of the NIVC before losing to eventual tournament champion UNLV. Wallis will also help start up UTEP’s new beach volleyball program, which is set to start play in 2023.
The new five-year extension will keep Wallis in El Paso through 2027.
Player portal
Former UTEP basketball players Souley Boum and Tydus Verhoeven have chosen their new schools.
The Miners’ leading scorer the last two seasons, Boum will play at Xavier in The Big East; while the big man Verhoeven will occupy the low post at Northwestern in The Big 10.
Both players arrived in El Paso four years ago and sat out Rodney Terry’s first season as UTEP’s head coach. They played for the Miners the last three seasons but have excelled under head coach Joe Golding.
Boum became a better all-around player as he finished second on the team in total rebounds and assists, and led UTEP in steals. He also grew attached to El Paso and the Miner fan base, but said he wanted to have a big role on a team that had a chance to contend for an NCAA Tournament appearance. He will get that at Xavier, which is now under former Arizona head coach Sean Miller.
Verhoeven came on strong toward the end of last season and became a more consistent low-post offensive threat for the Miners.
He was looking for a chance to play the four spot at a Power 5, which he has with the Huskies. He’ll also enter Northwestern’s Anthropology Department, which placed in the top 12% of the 82 programs ranked by the National Research Council survey.
From Sunland to Kentucky
The greatest two minutes in sports will take place at Churchill Downs for the 148th time this weekend.
The 2022 Kentucky Derby is the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, and 20 horses will compete for the coveted place in the winner’s circle.
Slow Down Andy was supposed to be a contender this weekend after winning the Sunland Derby at Sunland Park Racetrack. The Doug O’Neill-trained colt had more than enough points to qualify for the big race, but he spiked a fever a few weeks back which concerned his handlers. O’Neill pulled Slow Down Andy out of the Kentucky Derby.
Instead, Bye Bye Bobby, who is trained by Todd Fincher and finished second in the Sunland Derby, was set to run on the undercard Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs in the fourth race.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@ krod.com.
