Former UTEP quarterback Pat Hegarty, who led the Miners to their winningest season in history, will serve as guest speaker at the 2023 UTEP Football Kickoff Luncheon July 26 at the El Paso Convention Center.
Head coach Dana Dimel and members of the Miner football team will be on hand to visit with patrons to preview the 2023 season.
The 1988 Hegarty-led Miners finished with a 10-3 record, which culminated in an Independence Bowl loss to a Bret Favre-led Southern Mississippi squad.
“I think back about that season and that it happened 35 years ago now; it seems like another life,” said Hegarty. “That was such an amazing season, in fact, my time at UTEP was amazing. I look back at my time there and realize that UTEP literally changed the trajectory of my life, both on and off the field.”
It’s equally fair to say Hegarty drastically changed the trajectory of the UTEP football program, which in the 12 seasons prior to his arrival had amassed a mere 19 wins against 119 losses.
“The first time that we really thought things were going to change was a year earlier in 1987 at San Diego State,” Hegarty explained. “We fell behind by a couple of touchdowns early and I remember talking to my offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter on the headset and he asked how we were holding up because in the past, UTEP teams may have thought, ‘here we go again.’”
Hegarty reassured Koetter that “we were fine and that it wasn’t an issue.
The Miners came back to win, 34-33.
“That’s when everybody on the team bought in to the idea that we could turn this thing around and we finished 7-4 that season,” he said. “That’s when I learned that losing is a habit, and winning is a habit. Sometimes all you need is that one signature victory to make you really believe that you can be a winner.”
Hegarty was named the 1987 WAC Newcomer of the Year that season.
The 1988 team will be inducted into the UTEP Athletics Hall of Fame and honored at UTEP’s home opener versus Incarnate Word on Sept. 2.
“This is a great way to reengage our Miner fans in the community and let them get a little sneak peek into this year’s football team,” said Jim Senter, UTEP’s athletics director. “Those who attend will also be able to sit with some of the athletes at the luncheon and spend some quality time getting to know our team.”
Senter said the team probably has the most depth, the most veteran leadership and may be the most talented group coach Dana Dimel has had to work with.
The fifth-year UTEP coach is equally as confident about the upcoming season and is anxious to get it started.
“This luncheon is a great way to kick off the season and I mean that literally, because the players report the very next day,” said Dimel. “Fans at the luncheon will get some fine Miner camaraderie, they’ll get to hear about the football program and where it’s headed. It’s a great way to support our program and get fired up for the season.”
All proceeds from the luncheon will go to the football program.
Hegarty, who now lives in New York, has a special place for El Paso in his heart.
“I’ve only been back to El Paso a couple times since I graduated, but I’ll be there twice in the next two months so I’m really looking forward to catching up with some old friends,” he said. “There’ll be a bunch of us former Miners coming in for that home opener so El Paso better batten down the hatches.”
Hegarty, who was a backup quarterback for the Denver Broncos for two years, including the 1989 AFC Championship team led by John Elway, has gone on to successful career as a video game writer and movie/TV screenwriter. His first screenplay, “Flower of Fire,” won the prestigious Austin Film Festival Screenplay Competition.
“It’s funny, whenever I tell kids that I played in the NFL they don’t really care, but once they find out that I write for video games, they look up and say, ‘wow that’s cool.’”
