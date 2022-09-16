BookCover.jpg

“Tales from the Dugout: 1,001 Humorous, Inspirational & Wild Anecdotes from Minor league Baseball”  will be published in March 2023. Preorders are being taken at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

 Photos provided by Tim Haggerty

After spending 19 years covering Minor League Baseball, chances are you’re going to witness or hear about a quirky story or two, or three or even 1,001.

Tim Hagerty

El Paso Chihuahuas radio announcer Tim Haggerty has written a book recounting his 19 years of covering Minor League Baseball.
