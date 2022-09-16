After spending 19 years covering Minor League Baseball, chances are you’re going to witness or hear about a quirky story or two, or three or even 1,001.
El Paso Chihuahuas radio announcer Tim Haggerty has not only noticed these unusual events, he’s included them in his upcoming book, “Tales from the Dugout: 1,001 Humorous, Inspirational & Wild Anecdotes from Minor league Baseball.”
Haggerty, who has been the Chihuahuas’ radio announcer since the team arrived in 2014, attributes the idea for his book to an incident that occurred back in the 19th century.
“I started working on this book 10 years ago in 2012,” he said. “I’ve always loved the history of baseball and the crazy stories of its past,” said Haggerty. “One day I came across a story from 1887, of a wild bull running onto the field during a Texas League game in Austin. They actually had to call the game because of this bull. I remember thinking this is a great story, but if someone like me who is in the business of baseball hasn’t heard it, obviously most fans probably haven’t either.”
Haggerty began looking for other similar minor league baseball stories and his research slowly transitioned into a passion.
“I started going through newspaper archives and baseball guides looking for these kinds of stories,” Haggerty said. “I even went to the Baseball Hall of Fame Library in Cooperstown in 2020 to do research, and it was a great resource because I found a ton there to write about.”
Among the stories Haggerty found were of an umpire who was arrested on the field in 1907 for using foul language.
Then there was the time a home run traveled 200 miles, after the ball landed inside a moving train that traveled on tracks just beyond the outfield fence.
But not all of Haggerty’s “1,001 anecdotes” come from research, some he witnessed himself.
“There are about 12 stories I experienced firsthand,” said Hagerty. “One of them was back in 2015 at Southwest University Park. The Chihuahuas held a wiener dog race sponsored by Wienerschnitzel. As the dogs were racing, one of them went rogue and started running all around the field. Chihuahuas officials and even Oklahoma City players were giving chase. It was quite a spectacle. Eventually, he was caught. So that night at the ballpark there was a bit of a wiener dog delay.”
Another story involved an eye-witness account that Haggerty couldn’t really see with his own eyes.
“Back in 2007 while I was broadcasting for Double-A Mobile, we had a game in Montgomery, Alabama,” he said. “Mobile pitcher Matt Elliott allowed the game-tying home run in the eighth inning. After the inning, Elliott was so upset that he went into the dugout restroom and slammed the door so hard behind him that he jarred the lock and locked himself in the bathroom.”
Haggerty laughed recounting the incident.
“But he’s still the pitcher and there’s still the ninth inning to go,” he continued. “When it was time to go back out onto the field in the ninth, there’s the whole mobile team, but no pitcher. So I’m sitting in the press box completely confused because there’s no replacement warming up in the bullpen, I even saw the Mobile manager scratching his head so I knew he didn’t know what was going on. You have to remember that this was 2007, before social media and texting, so somebody eventually hands me a sticky note that read ‘pitcher locked in the bathroom,’ I had to ask the guy if this was a joke and he said ‘no.’ So in the end, the pitcher wasn’t freed from the restroom until 40 minutes after the game had ended when the Montgomery Fire Department came in and busted down the door.”
And of course, no book on Minor League Baseball is complete without an El Paso Diablos story.
“There is the story of one night at Dudley Field when two people were ejected from the game and neither of them played for either team,” he said.
Public address announcer Paul Strelzin was tossed for heckling the umpires from the press box and then a fan was ejected for throwing an ice cream at the umpire.
There’s also a story about Diablos’ owner and promoter Jim Paul, who hosted the world’s largest banana split at Dudley Field back in the 1970s.
Though his upcoming publication is a decade in the making, it is not Haggerty’s first foray at book writing.
His first book, “Root for the Home Team: Minor League Baseball’s Most Off-the-Wall Team Names and the Stories Behind Them,” was published in 2012.
“The idea for that book came in 2004 when I worked for the Idaho Falls Chukars,” he said. “So many people would come up to me and ask what a Chukar was? So that made me curious to find a book on the most unusual team names and I found out there wasn’t one.”
A Chukar is a game bird found in Idaho.
When asked if he had a favorite story among all those coming out in his new book, Haggerty hesitated but eventually chose one.
His favorite yarn remains a mystery to this day.
“In 1978, during a Double-A game in Jersey City, New Jersey, Ricky Henderson was playing for Jersey City and Wade Boggs was playing for Bristol, the visiting team,” he said. “Somebody in the game hit a fly ball to right field … that disappeared. I mean it never came down. I was so fascinated with this story that I eventually got in contact with a fan and a couple of players who were there that night.
“They all said it was a clear night, the ball went up, it didn’t go over the fence, it didn’t land on the field, literally nobody at the game saw where it went. So the umpires, who didn’t really know what to do, decided to give the batter a double. People have tried to explain it by saying maybe a bird intercepted it but fans there say that didn’t happen. I’ve heard someone suggest that because David Copperfield is from New Jersey that maybe he is to blame, but I doubt that one very much.”
Growing up in Canton, Mass., near Boston, it isn’t hard to understand why Haggerty, 40, is such a die-hard baseball fan.
“Of course, I was a Boston Red Sox fan growing up. I remember the first day I walked into Fenway Park, it was the last day of school in first grade, seeing that glowing green grass and all those vivid colors,” he said. “I remember the amazing atmosphere and how everybody was so into every pitch. Which is one of the things I love about El Paso. The fans here just don’t go to the games for the fireworks and the hot dogs, they really want their team to win.”
Growing up a baseball fan is one thing, gravitating to sports broadcasting and writing is quite another.
“I was lucky that my high school had a media program and newspaper,” he said. “My mother, who is a retired teacher, had noticed that the courses were available and kind of nudged me toward them so that’s where it all started.”
Haggerty said he was a quiet kid, but at 17, he became involved with broadcasting.
“Being in front of a microphone brought out a confidence in myself that people hadn’t seen before,” he said.
That new-found confidence has resulted in a prospering career, a family and a new home in a new part of the country.
“When I first got to El Paso I think I still had some of that Boston edginess in me, but being around such polite and nice people here, I think it’s gone away,” Haggerty said. “I love El Paso, the team is so supported here and I’m a very lucky beneficiary of that.”
But it’s not just baseball.
“My wife Heather and I have a young son who is going to school here and is already into drums and taekwondo,”
Haggerty is excited about the future.
“Writing is my hobby, my side passion,” he said. “If you just write one story a day it may not seem like much, but you’ll be amazed how quickly it adds up.”
With the March publication date getting closer, Haggerty is beginning to feel the anticipation of an expectant father.
“I’m excited,” he said. “I think about this document that has lived inside my computer for over a decade and the idea that people from all over will soon see the finished product is really cool. It’s thousands of separate little moments, that add up to become a book.”
