aron Jones is in the prime of his career and many consider the Green Bay Packers star to be one of the top running backs in the National Football League.
He is so good that I am often asked if Showtyme is the best former UTEP football player of all-time.
It is certainly possible that by the time Jones retires from professional football, his accomplishments on the field will one day lead to enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
At that point, the real debate will be if Jones had a better NFL career than Don Maynard.
When it comes to college stats, Jones clearly has the edge.
He played only three full seasons, but he left UTEP as the school’s all-time leading rusher with 4,114 yards.
Jones also holds Miner records for single season rushing yards (1,773), most career rushing yards per game (117.5), and career 100-yard games (17).
Oddly, Maynard did not leave Texas Western with any school records during his three seasons.
In fact, he does not rank in the top 10 in any statistical category as a Miner.
What he did do was get into the end zone. Ten of his 28 career receptions with TWC were touchdowns and he also racked up 853 rushing yards along with 10 interceptions as a defensive back.
What Don Maynard accomplished in the AFL and NFL is a totally different story.
He helped revolutionize the receiver position as a league leader nearly each season in the 1960s and he also developed a reputation for being the most sure-handed player in the AFL.
By the time he retired from the NFL in 1973, he was the all-time leader in receiving yards and yards per reception.
Maynard was also the first receiver to reach 10,000 yards and is one of only 20 players to have played in the AFL for its entire 10-year existence.
Many people consider Maynard not only the greatest Jet player of all-time, but he is also on the short list for the NFL’s greatest receivers.
It is no surprise that No. 13 was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.
He was once asked about his proudest moment as a pro football player.
“The record I’m proudest of is being the first guy to get 10,000 yards in receptions,” Maynard told the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “Others may do it but I’m the first and only one guy can be the first.”
Maynard and Jones are the two best former UTEP football players to succeed in the AFL and NFL.
Who else had success?
Seth Joyner, Chris Jacke and Tony Tolbert are most likely the best from the Super Bowl era.
Joyner played 13 seasons, was a two-time first team All-Pro and three-time pro bowler.
Jacke played 11 seasons, most of them were spent in Green Bay.
Tolbert played all nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and during that time, he made one Pro Bowl appearance.
All three players won Super Bowl rings during their NFL careers. Tolbert has three rings (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX), while Jacke (XXXI) and Joyner (XXXIII) each have one.
Jesse Whittenton should also be in this conversation, since he spent much of his time in Green Bay with Vince Lombardi. Whittenton went to a pair of Pro Bowls and he was on a pair of NFL title teams in 1961 and 1962.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
