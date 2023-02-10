Sunday, at 4:30 pm on FOX, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles go at it in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Almost everybody has an opinion on who they believe will win the big game, especially those involved in the sport.
We asked some local football and sports personalities who they think will win the Super Bowl and why.
Mike Price, former UTEP head coach
“I believe the Eagles have the best team, but I think Kansas City has the better coach in Andy Reid. How can you go against the former UTEP coach who was here under Bob Stull. Actually, Andy applied for a coaching job with me when I was at Weber State. I didn’t hire him so that shows how smart I am. I’m taking the Chiefs, but I’m not putting any money on either team. It’s going to be a close one.”
Jon Teicher, long-time UTEP radio voice
“I’ve known Andy (Reid) for about 35 years so I’m a little partial, plus he has two former Miners on his current staff (Dave Toub and Ken Flajole) so I’m real biased toward the Chiefs. I think the Eagles have a better defense than Kansas City, but the Chiefs often outscore their mistakes. Because of all the UTEP ties, I’m picking the Chiefs, but that may be more with my heart than with my head.”
Calvin Brownholtz, former UTEP quarterback
“I think the Eagles are going to win. They’ve been consistence all year and being a running quarterback myself, I like Jalen Hurts and the dual threat he’s become. They have a lot of weapons in receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and running back Miles Sanders. You throw in probably the best offensive line in the NFL and you’ve got an offense that’s almost impossible to stop.”
Dana Dimel, UTEP football coach
“I think the Kansas City Chiefs are going to win, but I’m a little but skewed because of the 26 years I spent in the state of Kansas. I think the fact that Patrick Mahomes is looking healthier and has so much more postseason experience, gives the Chiefs a definite edge. Of course, having Travis Kelce to throw to doesn’t hurt either. Although Kansas City’s defense is underrated, they did shut down Joe Burrow like no one else has this year.”
Trevor Vittatoe, former UTEP and Dallas Cowboys quarterback
“I think the Eagles are going to win because they’ve been playing solid football from the very start of the season. They’ve been dominant in their two playoff games, and I think they’ll keep that up. Having said that, I’ll be rooting for the Chiefs because being a Cowboys fan my whole life, I don’t want to see another team from the NFC East win a championship. Kansas City is the most exciting team in the NFL, but I think the Eagles are going to win it.”
Bernie Olivas, Sun Bowl executive director
“Philadelphia has had the best team all season and I think they’re going to win it. Obviously with Patrick Mahomes, even on one leg, and Travis Kelce out there I wouldn’t rule out the Chiefs. I think defensively, the Eagles are much stronger, and I’m not sure the Chiefs’ defense is talented enough to limit what the Eagles want to do. To be honest, my heart is with former UTEP coach Andy Reid, but I still thing that the Eagles are going to pull this one out.”
Julio Lopez, Eastwood coach and former UTEP wide receiver
“My head tells me to go with Andy Reid, the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, but as a Cowboys fan, it pains me to say that I just have a gut feeling that it’s the Eagles’ year. They’ve been playing ‘lights out’ and Jalen Hurts is one of those guys who has always played with a chip on his shoulder and this is his chance to prove all the doubters wrong, even those who doubted him back in college. And let’s be honest, Mahomes not at 100 percent doesn’t help the Chiefs’ chances.”
Jim Senter, UTEP athletics director
“I think the Kansas City Chiefs are going to win because I just think they have all the luck behind them right now. They have an outstanding quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and most of all they’ve got a former Miner coaching them in Andy Reid, so of course the Chiefs are going to win. Mahomes and Travis Kelce are a couple of special dudes. They remind you of Brady and Gronk when those two were unstoppable. I think it’ll be that duo that makes the difference.”
Gavin Hardison, UTEP starting quarterback
“I’ve got the Eagles winning because of their offensive and defensive lines. They led the league in sacks and their O-line gives Jalen Hurts the time he needs to throw. As a quarterback, I like the fact that Hurts doesn’t get too high or too low, he always seems to be in control. Another reason I’m rooting for the Eagles is that I wanted the Bengals to be in the Super Bowl and since the Chiefs beat them, I’m looking for a little revenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.