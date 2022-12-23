With the holidays in full swing, it is time to prepare a wish list for 2023.
This column was a fixture every year in El Paso Inc. when the late Ray Sanchez would write about what Santa should not bring to El Pasoans.
I will take the opposite approach and focus on four things that Saint Nicholas should deliver when he arrives.
A Super Bowl appearance for the Dallas Cowboys. I know, it seems like an almost impossible task every year. I did not want to get too greedy and demand a Vince Lombardi trophy. The truth is, the Cowboys have been irrelevant in the playoffs for so many years, I genuinely feel bad for Dallas fans. It is also why they do not get excited when their team is having a great season. 2022 has been a lot of fun so far, but the Philadelphia Eagles will be tough to beat in the playoffs. The same might be true for the San Francisco 49ers. Still, the Cowboys have a terrific defense, an excellent running game, and one of the league’s top young receivers. They have all the ingredients for a deep playoff run, and maybe Santa will put them on his “nice” list this Christmas.
The UTEP men’s basketball team returns to the postseason. In the first six weeks of the college basketball season, we have seen the good and the bad of the 2022-23 Miners. The team played No. 7 Texas tough early on and then they defeated New Mexico State for the first time since 2019. However, they also were drilled by the Aggies at the Pan American Center and then they suffered a 21-point loss at DePaul. Head coach Joe Golding has a roster of new faces that are still learning each other’s tendencies. Meanwhile, Conference USA appears to be stronger than it has been in years. This group has time to come together and when they do, a magical thing will happen. UTEP fans will return to the Don Haskins Center and watch a group of players that come together at the right time.
UTEP gets into the Mountain West. As much as I would love to see the Miners play in the postseason, a return to the MWC would be the perfect gift. Ever since the WAC split in 1998, UTEP has always been on the short end of the stick. Conference realignment will be here again soon, and already the Pac- 12 needs to figure out what it will do once UCLA and USC leave for the Big Ten. If they dip into the Mountain West and bring San Diego State over, the MWC will be looking for a replacement. That is the opportunity UTEP needs to rejoin many of their old WAC foes.
A magical year for one of my favorite New York sports teams. This is the part of the column where it gets a little personal. Between the Jets, Mets, Knicks and Rangers, the last 28 years have been tough. Since the Rangers 1994 Stanley Cup, three of the four New York teams that I root for have come up short in championships. For the Rangers, it was a 2014 loss to the Los Angeles Kings in the Stanley Cup final. The Knicks lost in 1994 to the Houston Rockets in the NBA finals and five years later, the San Antonio Spurs ended their title dreams. The Mets lost to the New York Yankees in the 2000 World Series, and 15 years later, the Kansas City Royals beat them in five games. The Jets are the only one of those four not to play in a championship game, and I was not born when they defeated the Colts to win Super Bowl III. The 2022 NFL season has been better than expected for the Jets, but I do not see them making a trip to Phoenix in February. The Mets have the best chance for a title in 2023, especially since money is not an object for their new owner, Steve Cohen.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.