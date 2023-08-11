Late last week, the Pac-12 conference collapsed when six of the remaining schools opted to move to other Power 5 leagues.
Arizona, Arizona State and Utah followed Colorado to the Big 12 just hours after Oregon and Washington announced that they were heading to the Big 10.
This latest round of realignment is notable because the Pac-12 had been in existence since 1959.
Suddenly, schools like California, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State were left with no conference following the upcoming season.
As of the writing of this column, there have been many possible outcomes for the now remaining Pac-4.
Here are my favorite scenarios that have been most widely discussed:
• Cal and Stanford join the Atlantic Coast Conference. This is fascinating since Florida State and six other schools have all discussed leaving the ACC earlier this year. Aug. 15 is the deadline for them to notify the conference about their desire to move to a different league before 2024. Most likely, everyone will stay. The bigger question is whether 12 out of 15 presidents or chancellors will vote to accept Cal and Stanford as new members.
• The Mountain West Conference adds Oregon State and Washington State. This makes the most sense since the two former Pac-12 schools best fit the MWC proximity to the other league universities. The Mountain West has not expanded since it grew to 12 members in 2013 when San Jose State and Utah State were added from the WAC. The conference does have a lot to gain by adding a pair of former Power 5 schools to their portfolio. The American Athletic Conference and Sun Belt currently each have 14 schools as league members. There is also a chance that the MWC takes all four remaining Pac-12 schools if the ACC passes on Cal and Stanford.
• Oregon State and Washington State go to the AAC. According to media reports, the AAC is interested in adding all four Pac-4 schools. The closest university to all of them is UT-San Antonio, with North Texas, Rice and SMU also in the same league. If the AAC grew to 18 members, it would become the largest Group of 5 conference in college sports. Ironically, SMU thought that they could be moving to the Pac-12 just days before the league collapsed. It is important to note that the AAC pays its members about $7 million per year in media rights fees, compared to $4 million in the Mountain West.
• Stanford decides to go independent in football. This is also in place if the move to the ACC falls through. Should this happen, then Stanford would most likely pursue a conference like the West Coast Conference for basketball and all of their other sports. However, Cal might not be in the same position to go independent and instead would follow Oregon State and Washington State to the Mountain West. In this scenario, the MWC would need one more school to get to 16.
The million-dollar question is how do all of these scenarios affect UTEP? The only way I could see the Miners leaving Conference USA for the Mountain West would be if the last scenario comes into play and the MWC needs one more school to get to 16 members. In that case, I think UTEP has as good a chance as anyone else to fill that final spot. However, there are so many different possibilities at this point, it is impossible to say for sure what will happen in 2024.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
