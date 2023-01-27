Avery Crouse

Junior Avery Crouse is averaging nine points and four rebounds a game. She has 43 assists and 21 steals in 18 games.

 Photo provided by UTEP Athletics

Through the first three months of the 2022-23 college basketball season, the UTEP women have been the best thing that nobody in El Paso is talking about. The Miners are 13-5, including a 6-3 record in Conference USA. They have the third best C-USA NET ranking in women’s college basketball (No. 131).

Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.

