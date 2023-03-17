Although the UTEP men’s basketball team finished the 2022-23 season with a first-round loss to Western Kentucky, the women’s team advanced to the semifinals of the Conference USA Championships.
The women’s 20-win season allowed them to return to the WNIT for the first time since 2016.
Unlike their past two trips to this postseason tournament, the Miners were not given an opportunity to host a first round game.
UTEP has historically attracted excellent crowds for the WNIT, but they were given a road assignment since they ranked in the bottom half of the NET rankings (the NCAA’s evaluation tool) for teams that qualified for this tournament.
Despite the challenge, head coach Kevin Baker and his team deserve a lot of credit for its first 20-win season since 2015-16, the last time the school was in the WNIT.
Rodney Terry
When former Miners men’s basketball head coach Rodney Terry left the program with three years remaining on his contract to join Chris Beard as an assistant at Texas, many people were surprised by his decision.
Why leave a job after just three seasons to take a pay cut and become an assistant coach? For Terry, it was a chance to return to Austin, a place that he had spent 10 years working as a Longhorns assistant to Rick Barnes. Terry made his name in college basketball as a top recruiter. This time he had a chance to help Beard build a powerhouse as his top assistant.
What Terry did not know was that Beard would be arrested in Austin in December on a domestic violence charge. He would be cleared of the felony charge two months later, but not before Texas fired him with cause.
That did not stop Ole Miss from hiring Beard as their head men’s basketball coach earlier this week.
Meanwhile, Terry became the new head coach at Texas and the Longhorns never missed a beat. The team won 26 games and defeated Kansas to win the Big 12 Tournament championship. Texas earned a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament and Terry was named College Basketball Coach of the Year by the Sporting News. The Longhorns have a chance to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament and the former UTEP head coach is now positioned well to land a big contract and head coaching job at either Texas or another Power 5 men’s basketball program.
Chris Jans
Chris Jans has also fared well in his first season away from Las Cruces. The popular former head coach at New Mexico State departed for Starkville and he led Mississippi State to the NCAA Tournament as an 11-seed.
Mississippi State lost to Pittsburgh in one of the First Four games on Tuesday, 60-59.
Jans guided a Bulldogs team that was known as a strong physical defensive team that won 21 games despite their shooting deficiencies. Once he brings better offensive talent to Starkville, there is no doubt that Jans will make Mississippi State a powerhouse in the SEC. It also means that the in-state rivalry with Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels will soon become one of the most watched in college basketball.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
