In the past few years, Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) has taken over college sports.
Athletes from all sports have signed lucrative NIL deals. The popular website On3 has created an algorithm that measures each athlete’s NIL value based on their brand value index (national licensing and sponsorship market), and roster value index (collection of date from all school collectives into a propriety roster management software).
As you would expect, football and men’s basketball are the top potential earners. For example, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has earning potential of over $3.2 million in NIL before Carolina made him the No. 1 pick in last month’s NFL Draft.
Bronny James announced last weekend that he will be playing college basketball at USC. The son of Lakers superstar LeBron James has an annual NIL earning potential of $5.9 million according to On3.
NIL also extends into women’s college sports. The leader is LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, who has over 6.5 million TikTok followers and 2.5 million Instagram followers, helping her land major partnerships and become the top earning female college athlete. On3 estimates her valuation at $2.6 million.
UTEP has been one of many schools affected by NIL and the transfer portal.
In the past few years, the men’s basketball team has lost key contributors like Bryson Williams to Texas Tech, Souley Boum to Xavier, and most recently Ze’Rik Onyema to Texas. All three players came away with huge NIL paydays when they transferred from UTEP.
A source told me that Texas will pay Onyema an estimated $250,000 in NIL money as part of his transfer to the Longhorns. Williams reportedly made at least that much when he joined the Red Raiders a few years ago.
It is impossible for UTEP to compete with Power 5 schools that have NIL collectives offering players in excess of six figures.
The Miner Collective was formed last year by El Paso businessmen Josh Hunt and Miguel Fernández. Reportedly the nonprofit already has $300,000 that will be used for NIL deals for men’s basketball. This will give UTEP an opportunity to not only sign key players from the transfer portal or high school and junior college, but also retain players from their current roster. One thing the Miner Collective cannot do is keep players like Onyema from entering the portal and landing a bigger opportunity and payday.
Currently, the men’s basketball team is the only program with an NIL in place. Football and women’s basketball are two sports that could soon have NIL collectives created to help support their teams. The biggest challenge is UTEP Athletics cannot have anything to do with the formation and operation of a collective. However, college student athletes can get involved on their own and create their own NIL.
That is exactly what happened with the UTEP women’s soccer team. A few months ago, they formed their own unique NIL Club in conjunction with YOKE, a company that established a custom software solution for student athletes.
The NIL Club generates income for the UTEP soccer athletes when people subscribe to the club. All proceeds are split evenly among all the actively participating athletes at the end of each month. All 23 Miners on the soccer roster are participating in the NIL Club and their monthly goal of $440 equals just under $20 per player. They have four members subscribed for a total of $125, leaving them $315 short of their monthly goal.
People who subscribe to the UTEP Soccer NIL Club will have a chance to unlock exclusive content like podcasts, posts and virtual meet and greets.
The Miner women are in charge of the site, and as more people subscribe, the student athletes will be more engaged to connect with them. To learn more about the UTEP Women’s Soccer team’s NIL, visit https://nilclub.com/utep/womens-soccer.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
