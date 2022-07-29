The UTEP football team began its fall training camp in preparation for the season on Wednesday.
The team will kick off its 2022 campaign at 7 p.m., Aug. 27 at Sun Bowl Stadium against North Texas.
UTEP Athletics announced last week that more than 36,500 tickets for the season opener have been sold.
Sun Bowl Stadium’s capacity is 45,971, so only about 9,500 tickets remain. UTEP’s last sellout was on Sept. 6, 2008, when 53,415 fans packed the stadium to watch the Miners battle the University of Texas.
The football program has come a long way since head coach Dana Dimel took the job in December 2017.
At that point, the Miners finished their third winless season in the team’s history, its first since 1973.
Dimel knew UTEP football was at rock bottom, but he promised a slow rebuild and vowed to have the program heading in the right direction by the start of his fifth season.
Now, the Miners seem to be on the verge of fulfilling the prophecy of their head coach.
UTEP is coming off a seven-win season which saw them nearly pull off an upset over Fresno State in a very entertaining New Mexico Bowl, falling 31-24.
The Miners are no longer picked to finish near the bottom of Conference USA. Instead, they were chosen by the league media to finish sixth out of 11 teams in C-USA.
That poll seems conservative at best since most Miners fans expect a top four finish from their team.
There is plenty of reasons to be optimistic.
UTEP returns nine starters on offense and seven on defense.
Of that group, five players were named to the C-USA Preseason Watch List by the league’s head coaches.
Simply put, the Miners are a veteran college football team who want to take the next step in their development and contend for a conference title while winning their first postseason bowl game since 1967.
For the second straight season, the college football schedule gods have blessed the Miners.
Last year, they capitalized on a very winnable first half schedule.
This time, they only play one conference road game against a team picked above them, and that’s in the final week of the season when they face league favorite UTSA.
They do not play UAB and Western Kentucky, who were chosen to finish second and third respectively in the C-USA Preseason Media Poll.
The rest of their conference schedule includes home games against North Texas (picked 5th), Florida Atlantic (4th), Middle Tennessee (8th) and FIU (11th).
They will also play road games against Charlotte (7th), Louisiana Tech (9th) and Rice (10th).
If the Miners take care of business on the field starting with North Texas, they should be set up to have their best season in a long time.
Since 1997, Steve Kaploitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
