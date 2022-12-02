There was plenty of excitement and optimism heading into the 2022 college football season.
Unfortunately for Dana Dimel and his Miners, they did not come close to living up to their lofty expectations.
UTEP finished a disappointing 5-7, and the program went backwards after a seven-win campaign last season.
Let’s take a closer look at what went right and what went wrong this season.
WHAT WENT RIGHT
1. Upset win over Boise State
This was UTEP’s biggest non-conference win in the past 50-plus years. The Miners were coming off a 27-10 loss to the Lobos when they hosted Boise on a Friday night at Sun Bowl Stadium. Despite a crowd of just 11,227 fans, UTEP controlled the game and their defense gave the Broncos fits all night long. After the game, Boise State fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough and starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier entered the transfer portal. The Broncos would go on to win seven of its next eight games.
2. The first win ever in the Eastern Time Zone
This was one streak that many Miners fans thought would never end. However, eight days after their win over Boise State, UTEP went to Charlotte and knocked off the 49ers by a score of 41-35. The Miners led 24-7, but Charlotte continued to battle all the way until the end. The UTEP defense had a pair of fumble recoveries for touchdowns.
3. The Miners defense
Throughout the season, the one constant for this team was their defensive play. UTEP finished third in C-USA in pass defense and they were second overall against the run. The team was third in sacks but last in interceptions. Players like Cal Wallerstedt, Jadrian Taylor, Kobe Hylton and Ty’Reke James came up big for the Miners each week.
4. Tyrin Smith, Rey Flores and Gavin Baechle
Smith showed he could be a No. 1 receiver. The redshirt sophomore entered the transfer portal after last season, but he returned to the team and shined as the Miners’ top pass catcher. Smith finished with 71 catches for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, Flores was UTEP’s Swiss Army Knife. It did not matter if he lined up as a running back, receiver, or directly under center, the El Paso native had a terrific senior season. Flores finished with 276 rushing yards, 534 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Baechle set a UTEP career record for most field goals made along with most consecutive field goals. After missing his first field goal of the season against North Texas, he made the next 22 kicks and did not miss again until a 52-yard attempt during last Saturday’s game against UTSA.
WHAT WENT WRONG
1. Not finishing games
The Miners had plenty of chances to win close games against Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, Rice and UTSA. Instead, they lost all four of them. Turnovers, missed opportunities and poor clock management were common themes in all these contests.
2. Passing the football when the Miners fell behind
When UTEP ran the ball well, good things happened. The combination of Ronald Awatt, Deion Hankins and Flores was a terrific three-headed monster against many opposing defenses this season. However, when UTEP fell behind, they would often abandon the run game and instead put the ball in the air 40-plus times. Their passing game was not good enough to climb back in many of their deficits.
3. More inconsistent play from Gavin Hardison
Before the season started, I said the biggest key for UTEP would be the play from their veteran quarterback. If Hardison improves, the Miners would be a bowl team. If not, they would struggle. Hardison finished the season completing just 52% of his passes for 2,044 yards, with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
4. Lack of attendance for home games
Things started out so promising when 45,971 fans packed the Sun Bowl on a rainy night to watch their home opener against North Texas. Unfortunately, the Miners lost the game 31-13 and the crowds for subsequent home games grew worse each time. UTEP had less than 11,000 fans for each of their final two home contests against Middle Tennessee and FIU. There is no doubt that Coach Dimel has built a program that competes well every game. The problem is that 10,000 fans at the Sun Bowl is not going to help fund the UTEP Athletics department. The Miners need to figure out how they can rebuild their fanbase, especially with a football program that has not yet taken the next big step in their development.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.