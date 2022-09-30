UTEP Athletics

Sophomore PR/WR Marcus Bellon, after returning a punt 47 yards for a touchdown during UTEP’s 27-10 upset victory over heavily-favored Boise State, was honored as the Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday.

 Photo provided by UTEP Athletics

On Sept. 23, in front of a national television audience, the UTEP football team did something that they had not done in decades – they won a non-conference game by dominating a traditional college football power.

