Sophomore PR/WR Marcus Bellon, after returning a punt 47 yards for a touchdown during UTEP’s 27-10 upset victory over heavily-favored Boise State, was honored as the Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday.
On Sept. 23, in front of a national television audience, the UTEP football team did something that they had not done in decades – they won a non-conference game by dominating a traditional college football power.
Let that sink in for a minute.
The Miners entered their home game against Boise State with just one win in four tries.
Six days earlier, they had lost to the University of New Mexico and the UTEP season was rapidly spiraling.
It is no wonder they were 16-point underdogs against the Broncos.
Instead of losing their fourth game of the season, the Miners played their most complete football game in years.
They dominated on offense, defense, and special teams and handed Boise State a 27-10 defeat in front of 11,227 fans.
Head coach Dana Dimel not only earned his first signature win as head coach of the Miners, but he also did something that Sean Kugler, Mike Price, Gary Nord, Bob Stull, and many other UTEP coaches had not accomplished.
He won a non-conference game against a terrific college football program.
Most people associate Boise State with being one of the best Group of 5 teams in the country each season.
Even if the Broncos are down in 2022 (they fired their offensive coordinator after the game), they were still 2-1 coming into their game in El Paso.
When was the last time UTEP defeated a strong college football program in their non-conference schedule?
Lyndon B. Johnson was President, the Beatles “Hello, Goodbye” was the No. 1 song, and Don Haskins was less than two years removed from winning the National Championship.
That’s right, it was Dec. 30, 1967, when the Miners knocked off Ole Miss 14-7 in the Sun Bowl.
That win was the last time a UTEP football team won a bowl game. It was also a time when Bobby Dobbs coached arguably the most talent-rich roster in the history of the program.
Quarterback Billy Stevens was named the game’s Most Valuable Player and Fred Carr was named Most Outstanding Lineman.
Four Miners were drafted that year including Carr and Fred Daney, Bob Wallace and Stevens. Another 11 UTEP players would be selected in the NFL Draft over the next two seasons.
It sounds crazy that it has been 55 years since the Miners won a significant non-conference game, but no opponent since Ole Miss has the same kind of reputation in college football like Boise State.
UTEP also defeated UNLV in 1979, and the Rebels lost just once that season.
UTEP has had some huge wins over nationally ranked teams like BYU (No. 7), Houston (No. 12), but those were conference games.
The Miners play play C-USA opponent Charlotte on the road Saturday. UTEP has never won a football game in the Eastern Time Zone (0-26-1).
It would also be the perfect encore to what has already been a strange season for the Miners.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
