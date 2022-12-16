As Pittsburgh and UCLA prepare to clash on Dec. 30 in the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, neither team is a stranger to El Paso.
Both the Panthers and the Bruins are making their fifth trips to the Sun City.
Over the past 47 years, the Pitt and UCLA football programs have had some memorable Sun Bowl moments, so let’s take a look back at some of the highlights from their past appearances.
Pitt played in the Sun Bowl for the first time in 1975 when they beat Kansas 33-19. At that time, there were only 11 bowl games played around the country and both teams were ranked in the Top 20.
The Panthers offense had the three-headed monster of Tony Dorsett, Elliott Walker and Robert Haygood. All of them were on display against Kansas as they each rushed for over 100 yards in the game, setting an NCAA bowl game record.
Pitt’s team was destined for greatness and they won the National Championship the following season. Dorsett was inducted as a Sun Bowl Legend in 1996.
Fourteen years later, the Panthers returned to El Paso to play Texas A&M. Like they did against Kansas, the Panthers left the Sun Bowl a winner, and they defeated the Aggies 31-28 in a wild game.
Freshman Alex Van Pelt threw for 354 yards and the game winning touchdown with just over two minutes to play. Van Pelt was also inducted in the Legends of the Sun Bowl in 2004.
Pitt’s last two trips to the Sun Bowl were not nearly as memorable.
In 2008, they lost to Oregon State 3-0 in the second lowest scoring game ever.
Catholic and Arizona State finished their 1940 Sun Bowl in a scoreless tie, and Air Force and TCU also played to a 0-0 standoff in the 1959 Cotton Bowl.
Crazy enough, Pitt led the Big East in scoring that season, averaging nearly 30 points per game.
Their last trip to El Paso was just four years ago, and they lost a hard-fought game to Stanford 14-13. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett finished 11-29 for 136 yards.
UCLA made three trips to El Paso between 2000 and 2013, and they won two of those games. Their first time to the Sun Bowl was in 1991, when they edged Illinois 6-3.
Tommy Maddox threw for 176 yards in that game, but the Bruins defense was the story.
Nine years later, they lost a heartbreaker to Wisconsin, 21-20. That UCLA team featured DeShaun Foster, Freddie Mitchell and El Pasoan Ed Stansbury.
Mitchell set a Sun Bowl record with 180 yards receiving, and was named the C.M. Hendricks Most Valuable Player. Stansbury moved back to El Paso after his NFL career ended. He works for the Greater El Paso Football Showcase, which honors high school seniors.
The most memorable Sun Bowl game for the Bruins was in 2005, when they came back from 22 points down to defeat Northwestern 50-38. The last two UCLA touchdowns came on kickoff returns by Brandon Breazell following a pair of onside kicks in the fourth quarter. The last time UCLA played in the Sun Bowl was in 2013, when they scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to bury Virginia Tech 42-12. Quarterback Brett Hundley threw for two scores and ran for a pair of touchdowns.
What will happen on Dec. 30? Based on their past performances in El Paso, you can bet that Pitt and UCLA will deliver plenty of highlights and memorable moments in the 89th annual Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
