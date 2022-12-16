Tony Dorsett, Johnny Majors, Al Romano

Halfback Tony Dorsett, right, middle guard Al Romano, left, and head coach Johnny Majors participated in the 1975 Sun Bowl. Dorsett was inducted as a Sun Bowl Legend in 1996.

 AP file photo

As Pittsburgh and UCLA prepare to clash on Dec. 30 in the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, neither team is a stranger to El Paso.

EdStansbury.jpg

 El Pasoan Ed Stansbury played for UCLA in the 2000 Sun Bowl.
Pitt Notre Dame Preview Football

Kenny Pickett, who now starts for the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, played for Pitt the last time the Panthers where in the Sun Bowl in 2018.
MICHIGAN UCLA

Freddie Mitchell set a Sun Bowl record with 180 yards receiving and was named the C.M. Hendricks Most Valuable Player in 2000.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.

