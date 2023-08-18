Some of my most fond memories of growing up in El Paso were collecting baseball cards.
When I was young, my dad told me a story about how his mom had thrown out a large garbage bag full of his baseball cards from the 1950s.
He was the reason that my brothers and I took an interest in the hobby. I remember my eighth birthday party and the stacks of 1981 Topps baseball card wax packs that my friends had given me.
As I got older, my weekly allowance used to be a pack or two of baseball cards. Most of the time we collected Topps, although Fleer was popular at the Save ‘n Gain Supermarket near our house. I also collected football and basketball cards, but it was mostly baseball. I even collected the 7-11 Slurpee coins of baseball players, although I have not seen those in over 35 years.
I saved all my cards through the years and hoped by now that I would have a small fortune to help pay for my son’s college education.
Little did I know that most of my collection is worth considerably less money now than when I first bought it.
That’s because sports cards in the 1980s and early 1990s were mass produced to meet the enormous demand of collectors. They were also printed on regular cardboard stock, often with gum or wax stains from the packs.
Part of the reason I stopped collecting sports cards in the early 1990s was because I was turned off by the higher end products that became an instant hit with collectors.
It started with Upper Deck in 1989 and later Topps followed with their Stadium Club series. Then Fleer introduced their Ultra cards and finally Donruss launched their ultra-glossy Leaf series. By the end of 1992, I was tired of spending a couple of bucks to buy a pack of baseball cards that had cost me 35 cents just a few years earlier.
Then around 2019, my son took an interest in baseball cards. He had just built a Pokémon card collection that was probably worth more than my entire collection, and he had stumbled upon my old baseball cards in the garage. I told him that we would buy a few packs of cards and suddenly I was back in the hobby after nearly 30 years.
By far, the biggest change in the sports card industry is the number of variations that each set now contains.
In addition to base cards, special inserts and autographed cards have become extremely popular with collectors.
Nothing, however, compares to the many types of refractors that each set now features. In case you are wondering what a refractor is, you are not alone. It is best described as a trading card that has a reflective coating and displays a rainbow when held at a specific angle. Some cards have different color refractors that are printed in very limited numbers and are extremely valuable.
Speaking of valuable, card grading has become an even bigger industry than the card market itself.
There are many different professional card graders that will evaluate your prized possessions and then grade its condition for a fee.
The most popular card graders are Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), Beckett Grading Services (BGS), Sportscard Guaranty (SGC) and Certified Guaranty Company (CGC).
Each of them has a different evaluation process and turnaround time for sending graded cards back to each collector. Although ungraded cards still have appeal and value, the most valuable and sought after cards in the hobby are always graded.
It has been fun watching my son get excited about collecting cards and trading with his friends and cousins. It reminds me so much of why I loved the hobby as a kid. I even broke down and bought my first card in over 30 years: a blue refractor rookie card of El Pasoan Ivan Melendez.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.