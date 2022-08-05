The high school football season is rapidly approaching and five El Paso players have already committed to Division 1 programs.
The Sun City is no longer the best kept secret in Texas.
Thanks to the rise of scouting services and social media, players are now able to compile their own highlight videos and send them to schools all over the country.
The quality of local talent has also improved in the past decade.
Here are the five players who have made their D1 commitments:
Tyrone McDuffie, offensive lineman, Parkland. McDuffie has committed to the University of Colorado. He is listed in Dave Campbell’s Texas Top 300. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound senior anchors a veteran offensive line with four returning starters. McDuffie also had offers from UTEP, Army, Fresno State, Navy, New Mexico State, and UTSA among others.
Demarion Crest-Daniels, wide receiver, Parkland. McDuffie’s teammate committed to Texas Tech in April. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound receiver is rated a 3-star prospect on 247 Sports. He held an offer from NMSU as well. Last season, he scored 11 touchdowns and had 848 yards for the Matadors. He is considered one of the top receivers in El Paso.
Malcolm Anderson, wide receiver/athlete, Andress. The 5-feet-10, 170-pound speedster runs a the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds. Last season, he scored 24 touchdowns – 14 on the ground and 10 through the air. On defense, he registered 42 tackles and four interceptions. He is committed to Army after receiving offers from Columbia, Navy, NMSU, Penn and Texas State.
L.J. Martin, running back, Canutillo. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound back originally committed to Texas Tech, but flipped his college commitment to Stanford. Last season, he was named the Texas District 1-5A DII Overall MVP and Class 5A first-team All-State selection by the Texas Sportswriters Association. Martin ran for 2,737 yards and 27 touchdowns and added another 376 receiving yards and six more TDs.
Jayden Wilson, running back/linebacker, Austin. Named the District 1-4A MVP last season after he rushed for 1,414 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had 16 tackles on defense. The 6-2, 225-pound powerhouse has committed to the University of New Mexico. The Lobos were the first to offer him a scholarship in March.
In addition to these five local standouts, here are other players to watch this upcoming season according to 600 ESPN El Paso’s Adrian Broaddus:
Seniors (Class of 2023)
• Angel Munoz, quarterback, Riverside. Scored 42 touchdowns and nearly 4,000 total yards of offense in 2021.
• Curtis Murillo, wide receiver, Eastwood. Had 100 catches for 1,550 receiving yards in 2021.
• Robert Deal, linebacker, Pebble Hills. Had 70 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions in 2021.
• Hector Hinojos, linebacker, Eastlake. Had 176 total tackles last year.
• Jesse Ramos, quarterback, Del Valle. Threw for 1,834 passing yards and 18 passing TD with 14 rushing TDs.
• Angel Vasquez, offensive lineman, Ysleta. 6-foot-3, 275 pounds and can move.
• Anthony Rivera, wide receiver/defensive back, Chapin. Had 59 catches, 1,154 receiving yards and 7 interceptions.
Juniors (class of 2024)
• Mark Moore, quarterback, Americas. Finished with 1,399 total yards and nine TDs in 2021.
• Shay Smith, quarterback/linebacker, Franklin. Had 77 tackles, three sacks in 2021; already holds a scholarship offer from Texas Tech. Son of legendary UTEP running back Paul Smith.
• Gael Ochoa, quarterback, Pebble Hills. 1,607 passing yards, 1,173 rushing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, 17 rushing TDs in 2021.
