One of the hottest shows on Netflix is “Tex Mex Motors.”
The reality-based series focuses on a group of automotive experts who take beat-up old cars and restore then into one-of-a-kind collector’s items.
The vehicles are discovered in Juárez and then purchased before they cross the border into El Paso. From there, the auto team operates out of a large warehouse converted into a garage in Central El Paso.
Once the car is flipped for a generous profit, the group begins work on the next vehicle to fix up. Their goal is to make $250,000 in profit from the sale of all of their cars, and they only have four months to accomplish this.
Launched on June 9, it has already reached the Top 10 most streamed Netflix shows in the United States and it is also in the Top 25 worldwide.
The two central figures of “Tex Mex Motors” are Marcos “Scooter” Carrera and Rob “Rabbit” Pitts.
Their job is to scout the old cars and bring them back across the border. Scooter and Rabbit are not just experts in all classic vehicles but they work well together as a comedy team.
Both will reunite on July 23 at the Plaza Classic Film Festival for a special Q&A session. I recently sat down with Scooter to discuss the show’s popularity and how his life has changed since it launched on Netflix.
Q: Congratulations on making “Tex Mex Motors” a huge success and also portraying El Paso in such a positive light.
Thank you. To me, it’s barely starting to sink in. We also went up a few spots on Netflix after Mario Lopez mentioned us on “Access Hollywood.” This show definitely portrays the borderland in a different kind of light which I’m overly excited about. Like I’ve always said on all the other interviews I’ve had in the past, we have a bad stigma of being a bad region or where bad things happen. This show is quite totally the opposite of that.
Q: When did you first come up with the idea of “Tex Mex Motors?”
When I started working at KTSM-TV in the early 2000s, I started flipping cars and bringing them over from Juárez to El Paso. I did that for more than two years. Mr. Richard Pearson used to lend me the parking lot at News Channel 9 to park the cars that I would bring from Juárez and leave them there. (laughing) This project was seven years in the making. I was working on a production with Leo Marketing for a lawsuit video that came here to El Paso from Austin, and one of the producers was also producing a car show on the Discovery Channel. I started talking to him and showing him pictures of all the cars that I found in Juárez and he was just amazed. He asked me how I would like to star in my own car show and he was going to pair me up with another personality who had a show called “Texas Car Wars.” I didn’t believe it at first but a couple of weeks later they flew me into Austin to shoot the pilot. The show changed production companies four or five times over the next four years and then the pandemic took another year and half away from us. Finally, our show was filmed last summer.
Q: Do you have the same personality off camera that you portray on the show?
I am 100-percent real. I have always been a hyper person. I read the show’s comments, especially the negative ones, and those people say that I overact and a character like mine cannot really exist. I was called Speedy Gonzalez (laughing). To me, it’s a compliment.
Q: Could we see a second season of “Tex Mex Motors?”
It’s heavily depending on how this first season is absorbed by the public. I think we might have a good shot at a second season because it has mostly been positive. I cannot wait and I am in the same boat as everybody else. The producers have told me that it will take at least another few weeks before we find out if we will get a second season.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
