In more than 27 years of working in talk radio, I have been fortunate enough to broadcast back to El Paso from some of the most memorable venues.
I have reported on prize fights in Las Vegas, New York City post 9/11 and brand-new stadiums that opened in Phoenix and Arlington.
However, the one event that I have never broadcasted from has been Radio Row at the Super Bowl. That changed this week when the National Football League credentialed us for the first time to deliver SportsTalk back to El Paso from Phoenix.
Radio Row at the Super Bowl has always been considered the ultimate broadcast opportunity for any talk show host. Every major media outlet attends the week leading up to the big game.
Part of the appeal is that many current and former players and coaches are available for interviews, along with other personalities who are often walking around Radio Row promoting a product or a cause. The NFL has also been strict on who they will allow to broadcast from the venue the week of the Super Bowl.
Despite being turned down in years past, the NFL granted us a table at the Phoenix Convention Center to broadcast back to El Paso. It was the final bucket list item that I could check off my list.
As soon as my broadcast partner Adrian Broaddus and I arrived in Phoenix on Tuesday, we checked in, received our media badges and went to Radio Row. We arrived at our table No. 88.
The area that the NFL is using in the Phoenix Convention is massive. We were surrounded by radio stations from all over the country, along with podcasts and every major television network.
Former NFL players were there, like Chris Simms and Mike Golic Jr. We ran into longtime NFL Network broadcaster and talk show host Rich Eisen.
Wednesday started off with morning press conferences for both teams. We attended the Chiefs presser at their team hotel which featured head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other members of the team.
Reid was asked hard hitting questions like what he puts on his cheeseburger and what is his favorite Mexican food dish.
The former UTEP offensive line coach answered the second question with, “if you have not had a chile relleno burrito, you need to try it.”
We were able to reconnect with Chiefs special team’s coordinator Dave Toub and Chiefs outside linebacker assistant Ken Flajole. Both worked with Reid at UTEP when Bon Stull was head coach of the Miners. They had fond memories of their days in El Paso.
Another fun UTEP connection with the Chiefs is Adam Teicher, whose brother Jon is the hall of fame radio voice of the Miners. Teicher has spent the past three decades covering the Chiefs for the Kansas City Star. He now works for ESPN. Although we normally interview Adam over the phone, this time we were able to meet up with him after the press conference. Then it was back to Radio Row to prepare for our first day of live broadcasts.
We were joined by a pair of native El Pasoans, Stephen Foster and Chris Fernandez. Both now live in Austin and host a Sunday morning sports talk show on the ESPN affiliate in San Antonio.
This time, the two of them were broadcasting their show, Laying Down the Law to their hometown in El Paso from noon to 3 p.m. The opportunity for Foster and Fernandez to host their show from Radio Row back to El Paso was a special moment for them, as well.
By far, the most exciting part of this trip was meeting so many terrific past and current athletes. The NFL spares no expense when it comes to the Super Bowl and we were fortunate to be part of something that we hope will become a new tradition for us and 600 ESPN El Paso.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.