In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, it is time to take a closer look at prominent El Paso athletes who have served our military.
Although he, and his twin brother Alvin Jr., have not served in the United States Armed Forces, Aaron Jones is a major focus of the NFL’s Salute to Service campaign because both of his parents are ex-military.
Alvin Jones Sr. retired as an army command sergeant major after 29 years of service. His wife Vurgess spent 27 years serving our country and she retired as a sergeant major.
Although Aaron went straight from Burges High School to UTEP and then the NFL, he often talks about his family’s military life growing up and how it shaped the person he is today.
Another former UTEP football player was able to transition into the military following his football career.
Andrew Stokes, a defensive lineman who graduated last year, enlisted in the Army where he is a field artillery officer. His mom served in the Navy as a petty officer third class, religious program specialist. Stokes was active in ROTC and the Texas National Guard while at UTEP.
There are a pair of former UTEP men’s basketball players who also had military ties.
Jimmie Wafer spent only one season with the Miners. But the former All-Army basketball player came to El Paso in 1972 and the 6-foot, 8-inch forward was a physical specimen.
A few years later, James Edmonson played for Don Haskins, and like Stokes, he enlisted in the Army after graduating. Wafer and Edmonson had both been involved in ROTC while playing at UTEP.
The two biggest local athletes to serve our military during their playing careers were Andy Cohen and Ken Heineman.
Cohen graduated from El Paso High and he broke into the Major Leagues with John McGraw’s New York Giants in 1926. Three years later, a leg injury sliding into second base ended his career with the Giants, but Cohen continued to play Minor League ball until 1942.
At that point, he enlisted in the Army as a 37-year-old sergeant. During World War II, he saw action in Italy and Africa.
According to his daughter Marina Lee, Cohen once said that he shook the hand of Gen. George S. Patton.
His younger brother Syd also wanted to enlist in the military, but he was turned down due to his flat feet. That did not seem to impact his baseball ability, since Syd spent three seasons in the Major Leagues pitching for the Washington Senators.
He was the last pitcher to strike out Babe Ruth and surrender a home run to the Great Bambino while he was playing for the New York Yankees.
The other prominent local athlete to serve our military was Ken Heineman, who spent time during World War II with the United States Navy.
Heineman played in the first Sun Bowl game in 1935, accounting for every point.
Following his terrific high school career in El Paso, Heineman became a three-time All-American for Texas Western College.
He played in both the Blue-Gray All-Star Game in 1939 and then the following year with the College All-Stars against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.
Heineman played in the NFL, first for the Cleveland Rams in 1940 and later for the Brooklyn Dodgers. He led the league in kickoff returns in 1943.
Once his pro football career was over, Heineman served in the Navy during World War II.
While we honor these terrific athletes, it is important to pay tribute to all the military veterans of the United States Armed Forces and thank them for defending our country.
___
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.