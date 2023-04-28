This weekend, 259 college football players will hear their names called in Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft.
For UTEP, players like Jadrian Taylor, Ronald Awatt, Rey Flores and Gavin Baechle are hoping to continue their dreams of playing professional football.
Although no former Miners are expected to be drafted, all could have opportunities to sign with NFL clubs as free agents and attend minicamp.
There was a time when UTEP football was a powerhouse that produced many future NFL regulars.
The height of the Miners program was in the late 1960s under head coach Bobby Dobbs.
His teams were stacked with talent that later went on to play professional football. From 1967 to 1972, a total of 31 players who played for Dobbs were selected in the NFL Draft. That includes a pair of first round picks and another five who were drafted in the second round.
The 1968 NFL Draft remains the most impressive collection of star-studded UTEP talent.
In those days, 462 players were selected in 17 rounds.
That year, linebacker Fred Carr was taken fifth overall by the Green Bay Packers and guard George Daney was selected 17 picks later by the Kansas City Chiefs.
They remain the only former Miners ever to be chosen in the first round of an NFL Draft.
Vince Lombardi called Carr the best athlete in the draft and his top overall college football player in the country.
He played 10 seasons for Green Bay and he was a three-time Pro Bowler who is also a member of the Packers Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, Daney played seven seasons for the Chiefs and Hall of Fame head coach Hank Stram.
He won a Super Bowl ring with Kansas City in 1970.
In the second round of the 1968 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected defensive back Charlie West 33rd overall and the Chicago Bears grabbed wide receiver Bob Wallace with the 46th pick.
West spent 12 seasons in the NFL as a safety with the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos. He played against Daney in Super Bowl IV. He still holds the team record for the longest punt return in Vikings history, a 98-yard touchdown against Washington on Nov. 3, 1968. Wallace spent five seasons with the Bears and he totaled 1,403 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
The Packers drafted quarterback Billy Stevens in the third round with the 67th overall pick.
Stevens spent only two seasons with Green Bay and played three games in relief. He was the team’s third-string quarterback behind Hall of Famer Bart Starr and Don Horn. He later joined the Bears and spent two seasons with them before leaving football and returning to El Paso. Stevens went into teaching, coaching and later banking, and he still holds passing records at UTEP.
In the sixth round, the Philadelphia Eagles drafted tackle Thurman Randle with the 150th pick, while defensive end Steve Lewicke was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 14th round as the 381st player taken in the draft.
Randle never made the Eagles roster but he played in the Texas Football League in 1968 and the Continental Football League in 1969 before retiring.
Interestingly enough, the El Paso Jets were members of the TFL in 1968 and their home games were played at Dudley Field. The Jets were coached by Harold Stephens and their roster was filled with former Miners, including basketball star Bobby Joe Hill who played safety and flanker.
Lewicke never played pro football but he taught for 35 years in the Grand Rapids public schools.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
