Texas Western basketball celebrates 1966 NCAA win

Texas Western basketball coach Don Haskins, second from left, and players celebrate after winning the NCAA basketball championship in College Park, Md., March 19, 1966. Texas Western was the first all-Black starting five to win an NCAA title.

 AP

During his 38 seasons as head men’s basketball coach at UTEP, Don Haskins won 719 games, lost 353 times, won 14 Western Athletic Conference championships, and captured four WAC Tournament titles.

UTEP Texas Basketball coach Joe Golding

Joe Golding gestures to players during the first half of the Nov.7 game against Texas.
Billy Gillispie

Billy Gillispie took a six-win team his first season and won 24 games the following year.
Columnist

Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.

