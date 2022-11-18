During his 38 seasons as head men’s basketball coach at UTEP, Don Haskins won 719 games, lost 353 times, won 14 Western Athletic Conference championships, and captured four WAC Tournament titles.
His teams made 14 NCAA Tournament appearances and another seven trips to the NIT.
His greatest accomplishment was in 1966 when Texas Western College won the NCAA National Championship. In 2006, Disney turned that story into the movie “Glory Road,” with Don Haskins portrayed by Josh Lucas.
Haskins started an all-Black lineup, a first in NCAA history, and defeated Kentucky, an all-white team.
Haskins is in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and he has an El Paso middle school and an arena named after him.
Haskins retired on Aug. 24, 1999.
With the 2022-2023 college basketball season upon us, let’s take a closer look at the coaches of the past 23 years since “The Bear” last roamed the sidelines.
Jason Rabedeaux was hired shortly after Haskins retired in the fall of 1999.
At the time, he was a top assistant for Kelvin Sampson at Oklahoma.
In his three seasons with the Miners, coach Rab was 46-46, but had just a 17-31 record in the WAC.
He did guide the Miners to a 23-9 season in 2000-01. Led by senior Brandon Wolfram, the team advanced to the second round of the NIT. The following season, the Miners won 10 games and Rabedeaux resigned prior to the start of the 2002-03 campaign, citing personal issues. Sadly, he passed away in 2014 at the age of 49.
Billy Gillispie was hired to resurrect the Miners program that he inherited from Rab. The former top assistant to Kansas’ Bill Self completed the greatest turnaround in program history.
He took a six-win team his first season and won 24 games the following year. Gillispie’s Miners were led by Fili Rivera, Omar Thomas and Jason Williams. The team nearly knocked off Maryland in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Following that successful season, Gillispie left UTEP for Texas A&M and his top assistant coach, Doc Sadler, took over the Miners.
Sadler picked up right where Gillispie left off.
In his two seasons at UTEP, his team was 48-18, including a 25-7 record in the WAC and Conference USA. Sadler also came close to knocking off Utah in the first round of the 2005 NCAA Tournament. Like Gillispie, Sadler parlayed his success with the Miners to land the head coaching job at Nebraska. He was also responsible for recruiting Stefon Jackson and Maurice Thomas.
With Gillispie and Sadler leading the Miners to a pair of NCAA tournaments and one NIT in four seasons, UTEP athletic director Bob Stull stuck with the formula and hired Tony Barbee to take over the program.
Barbee was a top assistant for Memphis head coach John Calipari and he immediately brought in some of the best talent in years.
Players like Randy Culpepper, Julyan Stone, Arnett Moultrie, Gabe McCulley, Christian Polk and Jeremy Williams formed a terrific nucleus.
The biggest addition was Derrick Caracter, a 6-9 forward who joined the team in December 2009, and three months later, helped lead UTEP into the NCAA tournament. They played Butler tough in the first half, but the Bulldogs ran away with the game in the final 20 minutes and went all the way to the Final Four. As for Barbee, his 82-52 record in four seasons at UTEP helped him land the head coaching job at Auburn.
With Gillispie, Sadler and Barbee all using UTEP as a steppingstone for Power 5 jobs, Stull changed course and brought Tim Floyd back to El Paso. Floyd was an assistant under Haskins from 1978 to 1986.
The move was celebrated by every Miner fan. Floyd had been one of the top coaches in college basketball for more than 20 years. Unfortunately, he could not get UTEP back to its glory days. He had a 138-99 record over his eight years with the Miners, but he was not able to win a postseason game despite a pair of NIT trips and one appearance in the CBI.
One of Jim Senter’s first hires as UTEP director of athletics was Rodney Terry. He lured him away from Fresno State, where he won 20 or more games four times in seven seasons.
Terry also went to the NCAA Tournament and NIT with the Bulldogs as well as CBI runner-up. In three seasons with UTEP, Terry finished with a 37-48 record and 19-33 in C-USA games. He left the program in the summer of 2021 with three years left on his contract to become an assistant coach for Chris Beard at Texas.
The Joe Golding chapter is currently being written.
His team won 20 games last season and he has a completely new roster for the 2022-23 campaign.
Will Coach Golding be able to guide UTEP back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2010? Will he be able to end the Miners 30-year winless drought in March Madness?
As you can see, the past 23 years have been a roller coaster ride for so many UTEP fans. Hopefully Golding can resurrect the Miner fanbase and start hanging new NCAA Tournament banners from the rafters of the Don Haskins Center.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
