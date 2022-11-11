As some of you might know, I was born in Brooklyn, New York, and I have always rooted for teams from The Big Apple.
Not every team, however.
When you are a little kid growing up in Long Island the late 1970s, it was hard not to be a Yankees fan.
I remember my first baseball card: a 1978 Burger King Thurman Munson that I took everywhere, especially when we moved to El Paso later that summer.
When Munson died in a plane crash the next year and many of my favorite Yankees were traded to other teams, I did what every 9-year-old would do, I traded them for the other New York baseball team. I have been a Mets fan ever since.
My dad was a San Francisco Giants fan because of growing up watching his hero Willie Mays play at the Polo Grounds in the 1950s.
I never understood how he could have grown up in Bensonhurst, a Jewish-Italian neighborhood in Brooklyn during the ‘50s and not root for the Dodgers. I have always rooted for the New York Knicks and Rangers because my dad loved both teams.
In 1984, he bought a 12-foot mesh satellite dish that was placed on the side of our house so we could watch Madison Square Garden Network and all the New York sports that were only available on satellite. This was years before DirecTV, so as long as you spent thousands of dollars on the large dish, every channel was free.
When it came to football, my dad rooted for the Giants. He used to tell me stories about going to Yankee Stadium to watch Frank Gifford, Y.A. Tittle, Pat Summerall and all of the other Giants stars.
When the Cardinals moved from St. Louis to Phoenix in 1987, a small group of New Yorkers who relocated to El Paso would make the trip to Tempe Stadium each season to watch the Giants play. We were part of that group and made the trip for the next 15 years.
Unlike my dad, I always gravitated to the New York Jets. I was not alive when they won Super Bowl III.
When I started following football in the early 1980s, the Jets were a fun team that was a regular playoff contender. The team’s defensive line was nicknamed the New York Sack Exchange and players like Mark Gastineau, Joe Klecko and Marty Lyons dominated opposing offenses. I also fondly remember Richard Todd, Freeman McNeil and Wesley Walker playing their playoff games in a muddy Shea Stadium.
The problem is that since those days, being a Jets fan is knowing that your favorite football team has no chance to win, even before the start of the season.
It is a feeling that tempts you to switch allegiance, but everyone knows that being a true fan means you stick with your team no matter what. There were three years when they lost in the AFC Championship game, but do not let that fool you. The Jets have always been more of a laughingstock in the NFL.
Fast forward 40 years to this year’s Jets who are suddenly 6-3 and have become one of the NFL’s best stories in 2022.
Like those early ‘80s teams, the strength of this Jets club is their defense.
They beat up Buffalo last week and their star quarterback, Josh Allen, threw a pair of interceptions.
Can the fun last into January? That remains to be seen.
Second-year Jets quarterback Zach Wilson needs to cut down on his mistakes if his team is going to have a chance to advance into the playoffs.
All I know is that watching Jets football is fun again and I plan to enjoy the ride.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.