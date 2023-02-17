On Feb. 13, the El Paso Chihuahuas introduced Phillip Wellman as its seventh manager in team history.
Despite getting his first minor league managerial job in 1992, this will be the first time in Wellman’s career that he will be managing a Triple-A team.
The 61-year-old was in El Paso last week before joining the San Diego Padres at their spring training home in Peoria, Ariz. I had an opportunity to visit with the new Chihuahuas skipper and discuss his baseball career that has spanned parts of five decades.
Q: How excited are you about managing the Chihuahuas in 2023?
I’m real excited to be here and for the opportunity that the Padres have afforded me. Hopefully, these next six weeks fly by, and we kick it off on March 31.
Q: How excited are you about your first opportunity to manage at the Triple-A level?
This is my 39th spring training and 35th as a coach, so it’s taken me 35 years to get to Triple-A to manage. I was a bench coach in 2000 at Louisville and that was the last time I’ve been at Triple-A. The past 23 years have been a blessing and it’s been fun.
Q: You said that all you want from your players is effort. Is that something that you always get at the Triple-A level?
I don’t think you do. To be brutally honest, the people who pay to come watch games are usually the most disappointed if they don’t see effort. That’s the one thing that you can control. Play the game right and play it hard.
Q: What is your style of baseball?
It depends on the horses in the stable. You know, if you have three or four guys who can hit and they have power, I am not going to run as much and instead give those guys a chance to do damage. What I really like is to run track during baseball season.
If we have guys who can run, we can put pressure on the defense and steal bases, go from first to third as many times as we can and score from second as often as possible. To me, that’s exciting. For a guy whose worked his rear end off from 8 to 5 and then wants to come to a ballgame with his family and have a couple of beers, I think that’s what they want to see.
Q: How difficult is it to continue to evolve as a manager as the game continues its growth, especially in terms of analytics and sabermetrics?
Well, that’s one of my fears at 61 years old. The last thing I want is for someone to say that they don’t have a place for me in the game because you haven’t kept up. Do I know as much as I probably should know about analytics and sabermetrics? No, but that’s also why we have 35-year-old coaches around. Because they are more up to date on that. It’s like I’ve told my bosses, as long as there is a “how to do something” in this game, they need old guys like me around. Your numbers and computers can’t teach a kid to bunt. They can’t teach a kid to backhand a ball.
They can’t teach a kid proper angles in the outfield. We will have a sports science guy here in El Paso with us. It’s nice to get their input and I think it’s a total collaboration nowadays.
Q: What do you enjoy the most about the game of baseball?
Being outside. The smell of the fresh cut grass. If I quit getting chills during the national anthem (you know we hear it 150 times a year), it’s time for me to go home. Just the camaraderie. This is what I do. It still thrills me to get out there in the sun and sweat and work and watch players succeed.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. Email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
