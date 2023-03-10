Spring training is the time for baseball fans to head to Florida or Arizona and watch their favorite teams play exhibition games before the start of the regular season.
It is also the time for Kurt Gross, co-owner of Powerbull Bat Company, to travel all over both states to deliver bats to teams and players.
The El Pasoan has spent the past five years producing bats for Major and Minor League baseball players. Late last year, he was approached by Overfly Sports, a bat manufacturer based in Los Mochis, Mexico. After weeks of discussion, Powerbull was acquired by Overfly and Gross is now producing bats for them in his El Paso facility.
Overfly Sports has been manufacturing bats for professional and youth baseball players around the world since 2016. Its biggest client is San Diego Padres star Manny Machado. According to a press release announcing the sale, Overfly has plans to expand the El Paso facility and is considering opening a retail outlet. I had an opportunity to speak to Gross about the sale and his new company.
Q: How come you decided to sell Powerbull Bat Company?
It was something that we started thinking about as the season was winding down last year. We’ve always been told from different people in baseball that if you can make it four years, you are golden. This was our fourth year, but we also dealt with COVID, which put a wrinkle on things. We had no idea what would happen this offseason, and that’s when things really exploded. We had MLB players that I had never talked to, who were placing orders. They had swung bats from other guys that we work with and loved what we’re doing and they wanted to be part of the movement. We knew that growth was coming and we had to do something in order to handle the volume (of bat orders). Overfly is an emerging brand, too. They actually started the same year we did. So, it’s a really good fit for us.
Q: How difficult was it to part with Powerbull Bat Company, something you started in El Paso and watched grow into a legitimate bat brand in Major League Baseball?
It is a little bittersweet, but this positions us for long term success for sure.
Q: When did you first become familiar with Overfly Sports?
I met the guys from Overfly, Alex Villareal, my partner up in Wisconsin, when we had to go to the MLB-mandated wood training and classes. I was familiar with Overfly and as a smaller bat manufacturer, we talked pretty often about things we see in the industry. The timing of everything was a little weird because we were actually approached by another company as well during these negotiations. We turned them down and knew that Overfly was a great fit for us.
Q: How much larger of an operation is Overfly than Powerbull?
To put things in perspective, we make about 2,700 bats a year out of our El Paso shop. They make about 27,000 bats per year. We actually had more MLB players swinging our bats than Overfly at the time of the merger, but since we were telling clubs and players, things have really took off like crazy and we are getting orders out of left field.
Q: Overfly Sports will be the only multi-country manufacturing operation for professional wood bats? What is like knowing that they are in a binational community, and we are as well?
Now, we are literally manufacturing pro bats in two countries. El Paso is very important to us. As you know, our shop is just down the hill from the El Paso Chihuahuas. We have a lot of pro guys coming through that stop by and check out the shop.
Q: What will the future look like for you as it relates to the El Paso shop?
We will be producing more bats. We had some distinctive models that we crafted under the Powerbull brand that now transcend over to Overfly. We all get our wood from the same mill. Hopefully things will normalize here in a little bit, but the pricing of all bats will stay the same.
