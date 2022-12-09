It has been a crazy past few weeks for New Mexico State University sports fans.
The best way to describe what has happened to them is an emotional roller coaster ride. The highs include their football program’s transformation under head coach Jerry Kill. In less than one year, the veteran coach has taken the Aggies from one of the worst teams in college football to a six-win bowl team. What is even more amazing is that his group had only one win through their first six games.
Then, a strange thing happened.
The Aggies started winning games and at the same time, they looked like a different ballclub. Quarterback Diego Pavia emerged as an offensive leader down the stretch, throwing for 11 touchdowns and just one interception over his final five games. The junior from Albuquerque had been rotating with freshman Gavin Frakes at quarterback through the first half of the season, but neither signal caller had done anything to win the job. Pavia turned the corner with his performance against UMass and he never looked back.
Meanwhile the defense, which had struggled early on against Power 5 opponents like Minnesota and Wisconsin, started to turn things around.
With the exception of the loss to Missouri, the Aggies defense played terrific football during the final half of the season. The biggest statement came on Nov. 26 when NMSU hammered Liberty 49-14 on the road in Lynchburg, Virginia.
What made that win so impressive was that the Flames were 8-3 and 24-point favorites to beat the Aggies.
Instead, NMSU forced three turnovers and jumped on Liberty early. That performance helped them receive a waiver from the NCAA to play in a postseason bowl game. The Aggies will travel to Detroit to face Bowling Green at 12:30 p.m., Dec. 26, in the Quick Lane Bowl.
As great a story as Jerry Kill and his football team have been, the NMSU men’s basketball team has been dealing with a massive off the court incident.
Details continue to emerge regarding an incident last month on the UNM campus involving Aggies forward Mike Peake that left a 19-year-old dead.
The team was in Albuquerque to play the Lobos in their annual I-25 rivalry. Instead, the game was called off and the team returned to Las Cruces. Peake has been suspended indefinitely from the team as he recovers from a gunshot wound to the leg.
We learned that the NMSU forward left his team hotel at 3 a.m. to meet a 17-year old female who was secretly setting Peake up to be ambushed by three men. When one of them exchanged gunshots with the Chicago native, he was hit in the leg, while UNM student Brandon Travis was struck four times and died at the scene.
This week, KOAT television and the Albuquerque Journal received a supplemental police report from the incident. It gave more details to the events immediately following the shooting, as well as the timeline when the team bus was returning to Las Cruces.
The report mentions three additional Aggies players who went to help Peake after he was shot and it also describes the actions of the coaching staff as they were being contacted by New Mexico State Police. New Mexico State announced that they will conduct a third-party investigation of the incident, since they also received new information from the police report that they were not aware of.
It is anybody’s guess as to how the team will be impacted by this event. They crushed UTEP last Tuesday in Las Cruces 95-70, but the new details from the supplemental police report could result in multiple players missing games.
Anthony Roy, who was mentioned in the report, did not make the team’s trip to California this week for what the school described as “personal reasons.” Could other players face disciplinary actions from the school for their actions? First-year head coach Greg Heiar and his team will have to navigate through unchartered waters as they prepare for conference games next month.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted Sportstalk from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
